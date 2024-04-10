Connor Clark Named Voice of the Saltdogs for 2024 Season

April 10, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs have hired Connor Clark as the new Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations Manager, the club has announced.

As part of his role, Clark will serve as the play-by-play radio broadcaster and will broadcast all 100 Saltdogs games in 2024 as the 'Voice of the Saltdogs' on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

"I am thrilled to take over the lead play-by-play position for the Saltdogs," Clark said. "I feel like the opportunity to work as the broadcast assistant over the last two seasons have prepared me for a job like this."

Clark replaces Michael Dixon, who is moving on after four seasons and will work for 96.7/1310 'The Ticket' in Dallas/Fort Worth.

Clark, a senior at the University of Nebraska, grew up in Lake Bluff, Ill. - a northern suburb in the Chicago area. He went to Lake Forest High School where he worked with the student production and began his broadcast career.

Clark also has play-by-play work for 90.3 KRNU, Big Ten Plus and high school sports on KFOR. In addition to his play-by-play, he's been a producer and co-host on Hail Varsity Radio and KFOR's news team. He's a die-hard fan of his beloved Chicago Cubs and all things college basketball, while going to concerts and cooking in his free time.

The 'Dogs open the 2024 season at Fargo-Moorhead on Friday, May 10th. Lincoln's home opener is Thursday, May 16th against the Cleburne Railroaders with the first pitch set for 7:05PM.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from April 10, 2024

Connor Clark Named Voice of the Saltdogs for 2024 Season - Lincoln Saltdogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.