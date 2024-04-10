Catcher García Returning to Goldeyes

April 10, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the signing Wednesday of catcher Kevin García.

The 31-year-old rejoins the Goldeyes after spending the past three seasons in the Mexican League with the Pericos de Puebla, the Acereros de Monclova, and the Aguila de Veracruz.

García played 127 games for Winnipeg over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, combing for a .246 batting average with 18 doubles, five home runs, and 51 runs batted in. His 2018 campaign was cut short by a knee injury suffered June 30 - at a time when he had thrown out a league-leading 50% of the baserunners attempting to steal against him.

Hailing from Calexico, California, García was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 30th round of the 2014 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of Loyola Marymount University (Los Angeles, California). He spent two seasons in the Blue Jays' system before signing with the Minnesota Twins in 2016.

In four seasons in the affiliated minors, García hit .250 with two home runs and 54 RBIs. In addition to catching, he has played all four infield positions in his career.

"Kevin is excited to come back to Winnipeg and be a part of this team," said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. "Adding a guy like him with as much experience as he has will be a great asset to our pitching staff and clubhouse. Between him and Rob Emery I feel great about our catching situation, and I am sure our pitchers will be happy to have catchers they trust behind the plate."

Winnipeg now has 20 players under contract for the 2024 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 1.

2024 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

IF Andy Armstrong

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP Justin Courtney

IF Dayson Croes

RHP Colton Eastman

C Rob Emery

OF Roby Enríquez

C Kevin García

OF Adam Hall

OF Ryan Holgate

RHP Marshall Kasowski

RHP Joey Matulovich

RHP Zac Reininger

LHP Travis Seabrooke

OF Miles Simington

RHP Joey Steele

LHP Tasker Strobel

RHP Ryder Yakel

The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9. The Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, visit the team's official website goldeyes.com.

