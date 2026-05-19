Connecticut Sun vs. Portland Fire: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 18, 2026

Published on May 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire YouTube Video







The Portland Fire defeat the Sun, 83-82, in a thriller at home to secure their second win of the season!

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 18 PTS | 4 REB | 2 3PM Bridget Carleton: 18 PTS | 5 REB | 3 STL Emily Engstler: 15 PTS | 3 REB | 2 3PM Sug Sutton: 12 PTS | 5 AST

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.