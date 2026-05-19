Connecticut Sun vs. Portland Fire: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 18, 2026
Published on May 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Portland Fire YouTube Video
The Portland Fire defeat the Sun, 83-82, in a thriller at home to secure their second win of the season!
Sarah Ashlee Barker: 18 PTS | 4 REB | 2 3PM Bridget Carleton: 18 PTS | 5 REB | 3 STL Emily Engstler: 15 PTS | 3 REB | 2 3PM Sug Sutton: 12 PTS | 5 AST
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 19, 2026
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