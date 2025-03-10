Connecticut Sun Take on New York Liberty in Preseason Matchup

March 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced the team will travel to Brooklyn to play the reigning WNBA Champion New York Liberty for a preseason game, ahead of its 2025 campaign.

The Sun will tip-off against the Liberty on Friday, May 9 at 7:00PM ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Connecticut hosted New York in their lone exhibition contest last season, with the Liberty coming away with an 82-79 victory. The contest will mark the Sun's sixth preseason game against the Liberty over the last eight seasons, with the Sun boasting a 4-1 record.

Dating back to the 2015 season, the Sun are 17-3 in preseason contests. The team has also won eight of their last ten preseason games.

The Connecticut Sun tip off the 2025 WNBA regular season at home on May 18 against the Washington Mystics at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now: HERE.

Connecticut Sun 2025 Preseason Schedule:

Sunday, May 4 at Seattle Storm (6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT)

Friday, May 9 at New York Liberty (7:00 PM ET)

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.

