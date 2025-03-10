New York Liberty Unveil 2025 Preseason Schedule Highlighted by Exhibition at University of Oregon

March 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK / OREGON - The reigning WNBA Champion New York Liberty announced its 2025 preseason schedule, beginning with a home game on Friday, May 9 at 7 p.m. ET against the Connecticut Sun where the team will welcome fans home to Barclays Center for the first time since its historic championship win.

New York Liberty season ticket members will have access to an exclusive pre-sale window and receive further instructions via email today. Public on sale for the Liberty's home preseason game will begin on Friday, March 14 via Ticketmaster.

On Monday, May 12 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET, the Liberty will take the court at the University of Oregon's Matthew Knight Arena in an exhibition matchup against the Toyota Antelopes of the Women's Japan Basketball League.

Tickets pre-sales for the New York Liberty's preseason game at the University of Oregon will begin on Tuesday, March 11 at 12 p.m. ET, followed by public on sale on Wednesday, March 12 at 12 p.m. ET - both via Ticketmaster.

Additionally, Oregon's former No. 1 overall draft pick and current all-time NCAA triple-double leader, Sabrina Ionescu, will curate and lead the team's activities and community programming throughout the weekend.

"I can't wait to get back on the court in Eugene with the New York Liberty at Matthew Knight Arena," said Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty All-Star guard. "I've got some great things in store throughout the weekend for my teammates: past and present, Oregon Women's Basketball fans, the Eugene community, and the SI20 Foundation. Sco Ducks Forever!"

Liberty center and University of Oregon alumna, Nyara Sabally, added: "I am super excited to have this preseason game in Eugene. I never thought I was going to be able to play on that court and in front of our amazing Duck fans again. I know Oregon is going to show out and it's going to be an amazing atmosphere!"

"As a player-first organization, we strive to be as collaborative and innovative with our athletes as possible," said Jonathan Kolb, General Manager, New York Liberty. "Bringing New York Liberty basketball to Eugene with two program greats, Sabrina and Nyara, was a natural next step coming off our franchise's first championship. We would like to thank the University of Oregon Athletic Department and Toyota Antelopes for their partnership in bringing this vision to life."

"We are thrilled to welcome two all-time great Ducks in Sabrina and Nyara back to Eugene as members of the reigning WNBA champions in another showcase women's basketball event. We are very excited to host the New York Liberty and Toyota Antelopes in Matthew Knight Arena," Oregon Director of Athletics Rob Mullens said. "The vision for the event includes a tremendous weekend of activities around the community. Our passionate fans will create a terrific atmosphere inside MKA for these elite women's basketball players. Special thanks to the Liberty and the Antelopes for their collaboration in creating this wonderful opportunity for our community."

"We are truly honored to have the opportunity to compete against the 2024 WNBA Champions, the New York Liberty," said Yuko Oga, Toyota Antelopes Head Coach, former Phoenix Mercury guard, and FIBA Hall of Fame inductee. "Our team is built on the spirit of constant challenge. Facing the Liberty will not only push us to grow but will also contribute to the continued development of basketball in Japan. We are deeply grateful for this opportunity and will embrace this challenge with everything we have."

New York's 2025 regular season will tip-off at home on Saturday, May 17 against the Las Vegas Aces at Barclays Center. To learn more and view additional regular season ticketing options, such as group tickets and partial season plans, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets.

