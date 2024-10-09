Connecticut Sun Foundation Recaps Successful Community Drives

October 9, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun Foundation is proud to announce the successful conclusion of three recent community initiatives aimed at supporting local Connecticut residents and addressing critical needs--the Connecticut Sun Foundation's Shoe Drive, Back to School Supply Drive, and Maternal Health Drive.

Connecticut Sun Shoe Drive

Presented by Connecticut Green Bank, the Connecticut Sun Shoe Drive--an initiative aimed to provide essential items to those in need, as well as to foster community support and compassion. collected 185 pairs of shoes and over 300 hygiene products, all benefiting the New London Homeless Hospitality Center.

Back to School Supply Drive

The Connecticut Sun Foundation's annual Back to School Supply Drive successfully distributed 750 backpacks filled with essential school supplies, as they prepared to return to school this fall, ensuring children in the Sun's backyard were prepared to thrive in the classroom. 2,800 items totaling $10,000 were donated, including folders, notebooks, pencils, markers, colored pencils, crayons, and rulers. This drive, reflecting the Foundation's commitment to supporting educational equity, benefitted multiple organizations, such as St. Vincent de Paul Place, The Village for Families and Children, Norwich Public Schools, Inspire, Ron Burton Training Village, Bridgeport Girls on the Move, and the Theta Alpha Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.'s Operation Big Book Bag initiative.

Maternal Health Drive

The Maternal Health Drive, presented by Walgreens, supported Bridge to Success's #Day43 initiative, which addresses Black maternal mortality and advocates for equitable care for all women and birthing people. This drive resulted in the donation of 80 essential items and over 650 diapers, directly impacting maternal health in the Waterbury community.

"The Connecticut Sun Foundation extends its heartfelt gratitude to all its partners and donors for their generous contributions, which allow us to continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people in our local communities." - Morgan Tuck, Connecticut Sun Director of Franchise Development and Assistant General Manager

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.

