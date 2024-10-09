2024 Player Review: Aliyah Boston

October 9, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Height: 6-5

Position: Forward/Center

Age: 22

Years Pro: 2

College: South Carolina

Drafted: By Indiana, first round, 2023 WNBA Draft (1st overall)

Overview: Aliyah Boston followed up a Rookie of the Year season in 2023 with another All-Star worthy campaign in 2024. Boston started all 40 games for the second consecutive season to average 14.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 30.9 minutes per contest. Boston and Kelsey Mitchell joined Tamika Catchings, Katie Douglas and Candice Dupree in 2024 as the only players in franchise history to earn multiple WNBA All-Star Game invitations with the Fever as Boston added four points and two rebounds for Team WNBA in the win against Team USA in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game. Boston earned her second career Eastern Conference Player of the Week for her play during June 10-16 after recording three double-doubles and averaged 20.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 blocks per game during the stretch. Boston surpassed last year's franchise record of 335 rebounds with 355 rebounds corralled in 2024 to also finish seventh in the WNBA in rebounds per game. Boston reached 1,000 points on August 28 against the Connecticut Sun to become the fourth fastest in franchise history to reach the milestone. She enters 2025 in 15th place all-time in franchise history with 1,138 points scored for the Fever. Her 13 double-doubles tied the second most in franchise history in a regular season and her 24 for her career place her in fourth in franchise history overall.Notable Performances:June 13: To help cap off a 3-2 Commissioner's Cup stretch for Indiana, Boston's 27 points and a previous season-high 13 rebounds was her third double-double of the season. Boston's 27 points tied a previous career-high in scoring and her 17 points in the first half tied a career-high in points scored in either half of a regular season game.July 12: In a wire-to-wire win against the Phoenix Mercury, Boston, Caitlin Clark and NaLyssa Smith became the first trio of teammates in WNBA history with a double-double and at least two blocked shots each in the same regular season game. Boston ended with 21 points and 13 rebounds.July 17: On the final game before the All-Star and Olympic break, Boston led Indiana with 28 points on 11-of-14 field goal shooting and 5-of-7 from the free throw line to go along with eight rebounds, four blocks and three assists.September 4: After clinching a spot in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs, Indiana opened up a six-game homestand behind Boston's 24 points on 10-of-16 field goal shooting, a game-high 14 rebounds and four assists for her 12th double-double of the season and the 23rd of her career.September 8: Indiana overcame a 16-point deficit to sweep the regular-season series against the Atlanta Dream as Boston spearheaded the victory with a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds for her 13th double-double this season. Boston shot 11-of-16 from the field and 8-of-8 from the free throw line.September 25: In the second game of her postseason career, Boston tallied 16 points on 7-of-12 field goal shooting, a career-best 19 rebounds, 11 of which came from the first half, three assists, two blocks and one steal. Boston's 11 rebounds in the first half tied the franchise record for the most rebounds in a half in a playoff game.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.