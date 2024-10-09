2024 Playoffs Semifinals Game 5 Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun Postgame Notes

MINNESOTA LYNX 88 (3-2), CONNECTICUT SUN 77 (2-3)

SEMIFINALS GAME #5, PLAYOFF HOME GAME #5

TARGET CENTER, TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8, 2024

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Minnesota Lynx Collier - 27 Collier - 11 Williams - 7

Connecticut Sun Carrington - 17 Carrington - 12 Thomas - 16

Lynx Notes

Napheesa Collier guided the Lynx to victory tonight with a game-high 27 points on 10-of-16 from the field, 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and four blocks in 36:57 minutes.

Collier is the second player in WNBA playoff history to record 25+ points/10+ rebounds/4+ assists/4+ blocks, joining Candace Parker (Oct. 7, 2012 vs. Minnesota).

Collier has now become the first WNBA player in playoff history to have 25+ points/10+ rebounds in three consecutive games, claiming two on the road in Connecticut prior to this evening.

Tonight marked the second time in this year's postseason Collier has totaled 4+ blocks, moving her career to three such games, the most by any Lynx player in playoff history.

Courtney Williams ended the game with 24 points, five rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in 31:16 minutes. This marked her first 20+ point game this postseason and the fifth of her career (MR: Oct. 1, 2019 vs. Washington).

Williams is the third player in Lynx playoff history to record 20+ points/5+ rebounds/5+ assists/2+ steals in a single game and the first since Maya Moore in 2016 (3x; MR: Oct. 20, 2016 vs. Los Angeles Sparks). She also joins Lindsay Whalen in the feat (Sept. 11, 2011 vs. San Antonio).

Kayla McBride recorded 19 points, two rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks in 31:46 minutes. This is her fourth 15+ point/4+ assist playoff game (MR: Sept. 25, 2024 vs. Phoenix).

With 14 of her 19 total points coming in the first half, McBride achieves a postseason-high for points scored in a single half, surpassing her previous high of 12 (Sept. 22 vs. Phoenix).

Team Notes

With the win tonight, Minnesota clinched a trip to their seventh WNBA Finals appearance, the most by any team in WNBA history.

Tonight's victory marks the 48th postseason franchise win for Minnesota, now setting a league record in total postseason wins. Cheryl Reeve has been the head coach for Minnesota in all but one of these wins.

In keeping Connecticut to 38.5% (34-of-69) from the field, the Lynx are now 2-0 in this postseason when keeping their opponents below 40.0% and 16-3 all-time in playoff history. They are now 180-11 in regular season and postseason combined.

Minnesota connected on 10 three-pointers tonight, the second straight playoff game doing so and only the seventh time in playoff franchise history finishing a playoff game with 10+ threes.

Next Game

The Lynx will travel to New York for Game 1 of the Finals set for Thursday, October 10 at the Barclays Center. Tip is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT and the game can be seen nationally on ESPN and heard on the iHeartRadio/Lynx App.

