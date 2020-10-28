Condors Season to Start February 5
October 28, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The American Hockey League announced today that the league's Board of Governors has approved moving the anticipated start date of the 2020-21 season to February 5, 2021, due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.
The AHL continues to work with its member clubs to monitor developments and local guidelines in all 31 league cities. Further details regarding the 2020-21 American Hockey League season are still to be determined.
We'd like to remind our Condors365 members that although we're working remotely for the most part, you can still reach us - call 661-324-PUCK (7825) and leave a message or email us at [email protected] and we will get back to you promptly.
