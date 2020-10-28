AHL Announces Revised Start Date for 2020-21 Season

American Hockey League President and CEO Scott Howson has announced that the league's Board of Governors has approved moving the anticipated start date of the 2020-21 season to February 5, 2021, due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.

The AHL will continue to work with its member clubs to monitor developments and local guidelines in all 31 league cities.

Further details regarding the 2020-21 American Hockey League schedule are still to be determined.

The health and safety of Belleville Senators fans, partners, players and staff remain the organization's highest priority, and we encourage everyone to continue prioritizing your health and that of others as we continue measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

