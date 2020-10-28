American Hockey League Targeting February 5 as Start Date for 2020-21 Season
October 28, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release
LAVAL - American Hockey League President and CEO Scott Howson has announced today that the league's Board of Governors has approved moving the anticipated start date of the 2020-21 season to February 5, 2021, due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis. The AHL continues to work with its member clubs to monitor developments and local guidelines in all 31 league cities. Further details regarding the 2020-21 American Hockey League season are still to be determined.
