American Hockey League Targeting February 5 as Start Date for 2020-21 Season

October 28, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





LAVAL - American Hockey League President and CEO Scott Howson has announced today that the league's Board of Governors has approved moving the anticipated start date of the 2020-21 season to February 5, 2021, due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis. The AHL continues to work with its member clubs to monitor developments and local guidelines in all 31 league cities. Further details regarding the 2020-21 American Hockey League season are still to be determined.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.