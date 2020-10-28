Chicago Wolves Sign Fitzgerald and Markison; AHL Moves Projected Start Date to February 5

October 28, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Wednesday they have signed defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald and forward Colin Markison to Standard Player Contracts (SPC) for the 2020-21 season. Both players boast three-plus years of American Hockey League experience.

Fitzgerald, 24, started his professional career in 2017-18 with the AHL's San Jose Barricuda. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Boston native produced 11 goals and 22 assists in 112 regular-season games for the Barricuda. He joined the Charlotte Checkers last year and contributed two goals and three assists in 25 appearances.

The 28-year-old Markison played for four years at the University of Vermont before making his pro debut with the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers near the end of the 2014-15 season. In fiveplus seasons at the AHL level, the Princeton, New Jersey, native owns 24 goals and 57 assists in 248 regular-season games split between Bridgeport, the Texas Stars and Charlotte.

When the Stars reached the Calder Cup Finals in 2018, Markison posted 27 points (7G, 20A) during the regular season and then notched three goals and two assists while playing in all 22 postseason games.

Fitzgerald and Markison are the first players officially assigned to new head coach Ryan Warsofsky's roster as the Wolves prepare for the 2020-21 campaign, which the AHL announced Wednesday has a new projected starting date of Friday, Feb. 5.

