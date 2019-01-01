Complete Team Win Gives Carolina 11th Straight Victory

Winston-Salem, NC - On paper the Carolina Thunderbirds are a team that was playing their fifth game in six nights, but with their performance on Monday you wouldn't know it as they cruise to a 6-2 win over Danville to claim their 11th straight victory.

Tommy Mahoney got the scoring started deflecting a Jay Kenney shot past Matt Kaludis to open the scoring midway through the first period. That would be the only goal to go in through the first 20 minutes.

The second period was all about the power play as Carolina potted in two on the man advantage while Danville struck for the first time this game on the power play during the middle frame.

Stan Vlasov fired one low blocker past Matt Kaludis five minutes into the period and Jiri Pargac added to Carolina's lead with a little more than five minutes to go in the second deflecting a Karel Drahorad shot in for his 11th on the year. Danville's Stepehn Gaul drew back for the Dashers after some crisp tic tac toe passing from Justin Brausen and Aaron Atwell.

The Thunderbirds would not be denied coming out of the gates in the third. Even though they were on the penalty kill, Josh Pietrantonio streaked down the right wing, froze Kaludis with a fake shot and wrapped one around and in the net for a 4-1 Carolina lead just 40 seconds into the period. 36 seconds later Viktor Grebennikov slotted one home on a breakaway to all but seal the victory for Carolina.

Danville's Daniel Martin got one 1:09 after the Grebennikov goal after a good setup from new Dasher signing Cody Oakes, but Everett Thompson would bang home a rebound in the late stages to restore the four goal lead for the Thunderbirds and give the game its final score.

Carolina has now won 11 in a row and Christian Pavlas picked up another win (his 11th straight win decision) stopping 23 of 25 shots in the win. Matt Kaludis stopped 25 of 31 shots in the loss.

Carolina now looks ahead to a New York Road trip against the Elmira Enforcers Friday and the Watertown Wolves Saturday.

