Wolves Edge Enforcers in Shoot-Out

January 1, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release





In a game that went back and forth the entire night, the Watertown Wolves extended their winning streak to three consecutive games with a win over the Elmira Enforcers on New Year's Eve at the Watertown Municipal Arena by the score of 4-3 in a shootout.

Stepan Timofeyev scored the lone goal for the Enforcers in the first period. Watertown's Sam Williams came out on top in the lone fight of the period taking down Elmira's Kyle Stevens with 1:15 left in the period. Watertown also led in shots on goal in the period 10 to 7.

Anton Kalinin put the Wolves on the board early in the second period with a goal on a fast break. Yegor Kostyukov put the Wolves in the lead two minutes later on a pass from Justin Portillo. Timofeyev got his second goal of the night on a power play from Josh Newberg's penalty. Elmira's third goal of the night came from Sean Reynolds fifteen minutes later. A clip from Dmytro Babenko to Yegor Kostyukov caused a stoppage in play to issue Babenko a tripping penalty. Watertown's Sam Williams approached the Enforcer's penalty box and displayed his dissatisfaction with Babenko. The exchange ended with Babenko throwing water in William's face and Joe Cannan coming off the bench and hitting Williams. Cannan and Williams were sent to the locker rooms for the duration of the period for letting their tempers get the better of them. The score remained 2-3 Elmira for the rest of the period.

Anton Lennartsson tied the game and teammate Tyler Gjurich with his sixth power play goal of the season to tie the game in the third period to send the game into overtime. After a 5-minute scoreless overtime the game went to a shootout. Timofeyev was the first, fourth, and fifth shooter for Elmira, only scoring on the fourth shot. Ahmed Mahfouz and Sean Reynolds were the second and third shooters respectively, both missed. Cameron Dimmitt was the first shooter for Watertown and scored. Anton Kalinin shot second for the Wolves and scored. Yates and Gjurich were Watertown's third and fourth shooters and missed.

Kalinin received the first star of the game with the first and game-winning goals of the game. Cameron Dimmit goal and two assists earned him the second star. Goalie Cody Karpinsky received the third star, stopping 41 of 45 shots on goal.

The Watertown Wolves' next home game will be on Friday, January 4th at 7:30pm. They will be hosting the Mentor Ice Breakers at the Watertown Municipal Arena.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.