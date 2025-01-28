Community Star Award Nominations Open

January 28, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Nominations for the Community Star Award, presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union, are now open!

The community star award is designed to recognize individuals (teachers, coaches, veterans, volunteers, etc.) that are making a difference in the community and are committed to making the Hudson Valley a better place for all.

The Hudson Valley Renegades will recognize a Hudson Valley Community Star at one home game each month throughout the season. A total of (6) community members will be recognized during the 2025 season.

To be considered, a nominee should have a proven track record of dedication, service, and commitment to the community, investing their time and talent to assist others.

Nominations:

Nominations should be submitted using the form below. Submissions will be accepted throughout the 2025 season. The final submission deadline will be July 17th, 2025.

Representatives from the Hudson Valley Renegades and Heritage Financial Credit Union will review the nominations and the winner will be notified in advance of their recognition date.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from January 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.