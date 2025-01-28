2025 Winston-Salem Dash Tickets on Sale January 28

January 28, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Winston-Salem Dash have announced that tickets for all 66 home games during the 2025 season are on sale now. This season is set to be the most memorable in Dash history and includes 25 fireworks shows. The Dash are also rolling out over 40 theme nights, countless daily promotions, and over 10 specialty on-field jerseys. This season also marks the Dash's 15th anniversary.

"The 2025 Dash season will be unlike anything Winston-Salem has ever seen," said Dash President & General Manager, Brian DeAngelis. "We've got tons of fireworks again and more theme nights than ever, so there is something in store for everybody in our community this year. We look forward to providing Dash fans with a unique, quality baseball experience every time they walk through the gates of Truist Stadium."

Fans should keep a close eye on promotions and theme nights, which will be announced throughout 2025. Daily promotions were revealed on Monday, January 27.

The Dash will be playing in the South Atlantic League, which includes regional rivals Asheville, Greensboro, and Spartanburg. Six-game series return for the 2025 season and will run from Tuesday-Sunday. More than half of the Dash home games will be played on weekends.

Fans should note that because the Dash will be on the road July 4, the team will host their Independence Day game on July 3 with an extended fireworks show, and continue the weekend festivities with the third annual Bolt, White and Blue Stadium Party on July 4.

Fans should also note that games this year will begin at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday through Saturday, and 2:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Winston-Salem is excited to host the Future Sox Showdown, an extended spring training game between the Dash and the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, Class-A affiliate of the White Sox. This game will take place on April 2 at 6:30 PM ET.

The Dash will begin their 2025 home campaign with a six-game series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers which starts on Tuesday, April 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased in advance at wsdash.com/tickets or by calling 336-714-2287.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from January 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.