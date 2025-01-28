Greenville Drive, West End Events Hiring for the 20th Anniversary Season

Greenville, S.C. - Today, the Greenville Drive and West End Events announced its annual seasonal hiring process for the 2025 baseball season, as various departments in the ballpark gear up for another successful year at Fluor Field.

Individuals 16 years and older interested in 2025 seasonal positions are encouraged to apply for open positions at this link. From there, candidates will be contacted for phone or Zoom interviews, and the opportunity will be offered for a final interview to be held at the seasonal job fair.

Various departments within the Drive and West End Events will be looking to fill positions including:

Ballpark Operations: Ushers, Entrance Security & Check-In, Crowd Control, Parking

Food/Beverage/Events Operations: Concessions Prep, Picnic Server, Picnic Cook, sEATZ In-Seat Delivery Service, Concession Stand Manger, Prep Cook, Bartender

Ticketing: Box Office & Will Call, Ticket Scanner

Team Operations: Official Scorer, Pitch Clock Operator, Game Photographer, Bat Boy/Girl

On-Field Operations: Game Day Grounds Crew

Merchandise: Game Day Sales & Retail Locations

Fluor Field will host more than 300 community events in 2025, including Drive and amateur baseball games and non-baseball events, welcoming more than 500,000 people to the ballpark in 2025.

"We've often said that our gameday and events staff are the backbone of the ballpark," said Drive General Manager Eric Jarinko. "They not only live and work in our community but go the extra mile to serve our community at games and events and help give Fluor Field the best atmosphere night in and night out, even more important (and fun) as we celebrate 20 years in the community this season."

