Greenville Drive, West End Events Hiring for the 20th Anniversary Season
January 28, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greenville Drive News Release
Greenville, S.C. - Today, the Greenville Drive and West End Events announced its annual seasonal hiring process for the 2025 baseball season, as various departments in the ballpark gear up for another successful year at Fluor Field.
Individuals 16 years and older interested in 2025 seasonal positions are encouraged to apply for open positions at this link. From there, candidates will be contacted for phone or Zoom interviews, and the opportunity will be offered for a final interview to be held at the seasonal job fair.
Various departments within the Drive and West End Events will be looking to fill positions including:
Ballpark Operations: Ushers, Entrance Security & Check-In, Crowd Control, Parking
Food/Beverage/Events Operations: Concessions Prep, Picnic Server, Picnic Cook, sEATZ In-Seat Delivery Service, Concession Stand Manger, Prep Cook, Bartender
Ticketing: Box Office & Will Call, Ticket Scanner
Team Operations: Official Scorer, Pitch Clock Operator, Game Photographer, Bat Boy/Girl
On-Field Operations: Game Day Grounds Crew
Merchandise: Game Day Sales & Retail Locations
Fluor Field will host more than 300 community events in 2025, including Drive and amateur baseball games and non-baseball events, welcoming more than 500,000 people to the ballpark in 2025.
"We've often said that our gameday and events staff are the backbone of the ballpark," said Drive General Manager Eric Jarinko. "They not only live and work in our community but go the extra mile to serve our community at games and events and help give Fluor Field the best atmosphere night in and night out, even more important (and fun) as we celebrate 20 years in the community this season."
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from January 28, 2025
- Greenville Drive, West End Events Hiring for the 20th Anniversary Season - Greenville Drive
- 2025 Winston-Salem Dash Tickets on Sale January 28 - Winston-Salem Dash
- Swing for the Fences at the Spring Fling - Hickory Crawdads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Drive Stories
- Greenville Drive, West End Events Hiring for the 20th Anniversary Season
- Boston Red Sox, Greenville Drive Announce 2025 Field Staff
- 2025 Hot Stove: Boston Red Sox, Greenville Drive Set to Talk Upcoming Season
- Greenville Baseball Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2025 Induction Class
- Drive Staff Take Home League's Groundskeeper and Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year Awards