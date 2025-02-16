Special Greenville Drive Day at the adidas Employee Store

February 16, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







This Saturday, February 22, 11 AM - 4 PM, join the Greenville Drive at the adidas Employee Store located at 10 Quest Lane, Greenville, for an afternoon of family fun as we celebrate the quickly approaching baseball season!

Reedy Rip'It is bringing all the excitement from Fluor Field right to the community - inflatable games, face painting, balloon art, corn hole and other yard games, Dos Bros Tacos Food Truck, music, prizes, and giveaways all day long!

One lucky attendee will win a Drive Family Experience Package including 4 tickets to (1) Friday night fireworks game, (1) Saturday game, and (1) Sunday afternoon game where kids can run the bases! Each game also comes with 4 hot dogs, 4 chips, 4 fountain drinks and a bucket of popcorn! A $145 value, this package is the best way for a family to experience Fluor Field!

Or maybe a Mug Club Membership is more your speed! One attendee will walk away with one of those as well (must be 21 years or older). The Mug Club includes 1 ticket to every Thursday night Dollar Drink night game, early access through the private "Front Porch" entrance, a custom gift, plus your first drink is on us each Thursday!

The adidas Employee Store is an exclusive spot to find your favorite adidas products from shoes to jerseys and joggers to accessories and at a 50% discount!

The event is free and open to the public, so no tickets are needed, but let us know you're coming at the link below and we'll send over further details about the event as well as your one-day shopping pass to the store! This pass gets you access to the wonderful selection of new adidas merchandise and the very generous 50% discount!

