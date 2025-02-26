SoCon Baseball Tournament to Continue in Greenville

The Southern Conference announced on Tuesday that it has extended its agreement with the Greenville Drive, establishing Fluor Field as the home of The Southern Conference Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases for the 2025, 2026, and 2027 championships.

"Extending our partnership with the Greenville Drive to make Fluor Field the home of Southern Conference baseball championship action through 2027 is exceptional news for our student-athletes and coaches," said Southern Conference Commissioner Michael Cross. "Fluor Field's top-tier facilities, the Drive's proven track record of hosting first-class events, and Greenville's vibrant downtown creates an amazing experience and environment for our baseball programs. The SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases and the Drive have enjoyed a special relationship for more than a decade and our schools, their coaches, student-athletes and fans look forward to returning to Greenville on Memorial Day weekend for the next three years!"

Since 2016, The Southern Conference has held its baseball championship at Fluor Field in partnership with the Greenville Drive, Visit Greenville, and the City of Greenville. Five different schools have been crowned tournament champions during that time including Samford (2018, 2021, 2023), UNCG (2017, 2022), Mercer (2019), Western Carolina (2016), and Wofford (2024).

"The Southern Conference Baseball Championship is an event our staff, and our community, look forward to hosting each year. Our goal is to ensure that everyone, from the players and coaches to the fans, family and alumni, have the best possible experience at Fluor Field, and we are proud to continue that tradition for the next three years, and beyond," said Eric Jarinko, the General Manager for the Greenville Drive.

Craig Brown the owner and chairman of the Greenville Drive affirms, "We have enjoyed our decade-plus long relationship with the Southern Conference, its staff, teams, coaches and players. We are thrilled to continue that partnership for the next three years, building upon the established partnership and making the Southern Conference Baseball Championship the best in the country."

Holston Gases will remain the presenting sponsor for the Southern Conference Baseball Championship through the 2027 championship. Robert Anders, the CEO of Holston Gases Inc. said, "We are very excited that the Southern Conference Baseball tournament sponsored by Holston Gases is going to continue its relationship with the Greenville Drive and the City of Greenville. There couldn't be a better place to showcase the talent and rich history of Southern Conference baseball than iconic Fluor Field and the beautiful Upstate area. We are proud to be associated with the Southern Conference supporting its vision of becoming the premier mid-major conference in the country"

Additionally, this year the Southern Conference is renewing its partnership with Shriners Children's Greenville for a Shriners SoCon Showdown Team Fundraising Challenge that will raise awareness and funds for the hospital. Through the patient ambassador program, all eight SoCon institutions competing at the tournament will be paired with a Shriners patient. The players will form relationships with the patient ambassadors, offering encouragement, support, and inspiration in the lead-up to the championship games. The team that raises the most money will be announced during the tournament.

This year's Southern Conference Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases is set for May 21-25. With a $15 day pass, fans can experience the excitement up close, enjoy Greenville's vibrant Downtown atmosphere, and cheer on their favorite teams. Visit soconsports.com for more information on the tournament or click here to book a hotel, buy tickets, and explore things to do in Greenville while at the championship.

"We are thrilled to announce the three-year extension of the Southern Conference Baseball Championships in Greenville, South Carolina," said Heath Dillard, President & CEO of Visit Greenville. "After first hosting the event in 2009, and annually since 2016, we are excited to continue the tradition through 2027. Our strong partnership with the Southern Conference and the Greenville Drive has been instrumental in creating an exceptional experience for players, coaches, and fans alike. We look forward to celebrating the spirit of collegiate baseball in our vibrant destination for years to come!"

