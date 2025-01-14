Community Resource Federal Credit Union to Sponsor ValleyCats Bat Boy/Girl of the Game Promotion

Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats and Community Resource Federal Credit Union are teaming up for a new partnership for the 2025 campaign. CRFCU will sponsor the Bat Boy/Girl of the Game promotion for all 48 home games at "The Joe" this upcoming season.

This promotion offers kids from across the Capital Region a unique opportunity to join the ValleyCats in the dugout for a game during the 2025 season. Each youth savings account (ages nine to 18 years old) that is opened with CRFCU during the first quarter of 2025 will be entered into a drawing for a chance to be selected as an honorary bat boy/girl for one of the team's 48 home games. This includes an opportunity to be in the dugout as the bat boy/girl, a co-branded t-shirt, and a limited number of tickets for guests to watch from the stands.

"We're so excited to team up with the ValleyCats to celebrate 90 years of building futures and helping kids learn the value of saving," said Jaye Jones, Community Resource Federal Credit Union's Vice President of Marketing, People, and Culture. "It's a fun way to inspire smart financial habits while giving young fans an unforgettable chance to be part of the game they love."

Registration and account information is available at both Community Resource Federal Credit Union locations, 20 Wade Rd. in Latham and 631 Bloomingrove Dr. in Rensselaer. Interested families can also register their child for a youth saving account online to become eligible. The link to enroll is available: CRFCU Youth Savings.

This promotion runs through March 31st with winners notified in April. The ValleyCats regular season begins on Friday, May 9th when they host a divisional opponent in the New England Knockouts. Their final home game of the regular season is scheduled for Sunday, August 24th against the Joliet Slammers.

Ticket plans and group outings are available to purchase for the ValleyCats All-Star Game season this year. Each ticket plan includes multiple fireworks dates to enjoy. The Frontier League Midsummer Classic at "The Joe" will be on Wednesday, July 16th. Fans can add on All-Star Game tickets to their ticket plan, and group outings can also be booked now for the Midsummer Classic. Individual All-Star Game tickets will go back on sale on March 27th. You can be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

