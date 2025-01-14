Briggs, Preap Return to Titans

January 14, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans outfielder Lamar Briggs

(Ottawa Titans, Credit: Tim Austen) Ottawa Titans outfielder Lamar Briggs(Ottawa Titans, Credit: Tim Austen)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms on contract extensions with outfielder Lamar Briggs and utility player Bradlee Preap for the upcoming 2025 Frontier League season.

Briggs, 29, re-ups with the Titans after spending the bulk of the 2024 season in Ottawa following his release from the Tri-City ValleyCats. Appearing in 72 games, Briggs hit .265 with 18 doubles, one triple, one home run, and registered 30 RBI. After joining the team in June, he ranked fifth with a .381 on-base percentage. During the playoffs, he appeared in all four games - going 5-16 (.313 AVG) with two RBI - both coming in the Wild Card Game - while drawing a trio of walks.

A product of Charlotte, North Carolina, Briggs is a veteran of 266 games in four different independent leagues - racking up a .272 lifetime average with 21 homers and 140 RBI.

Preap, 23, joined the Titans during the stretch run last summer - appearing in five games, going 2-for-14 (.143 average) with one RBI. He re-ups with the club as a versatile defender for Bobby Brown's squad - with the ability to serve as the catcher or play first base thus far in his young professional career.

Hailing from Stockton, California, Preap attended Radford University (Radford, Virginia) in 2022 before playing out his final two collegiate seasons at the University of California, San Diego (La Jolla, California) from 2023-2024. A career .267 hitter in college, Preap recorded 22 doubles, three home runs, and 52 RBI in 109 contests.

In other news, the Titans have traded OF Jake Hjelle to the Boise Hawks of the Pioneer League in exchange for Future Considerations.

The Ottawa Titans begin the 2025 season on the road versus the Down East Bird Dawgs on Friday, May 9 at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. The 2025 Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Jackals at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.