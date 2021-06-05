Comeback Falls Short as Ports' Streak Ends

STOCKTON, Ca.- The Ports scored four unanswered runs from the third inning on but couldn't overcome an early five run hole in a 5-4 loss to the Lake Elsinore Storm on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark, snapping Stockton's winning streak at four.

Leading 2-0 heading into the third inning the Storm (12-16) struck for three runs, including two unearned, increasing their lead to 5-0. The inning began with a leadoff single against Ports' starter Trayson Kubo, which was followed by an error by Ports' second baseman Joshwan Wright to put runners on first and second. A groundout moved the runners to second and third, and with Jake Walkinshaw on the mound Jack Stronach lined a double to right-center to score two runs and make it 4-0.

After a groundout, Sean Guilbe blooped a broken-bat single to left to score Stronach and give the Storm a 5-0 lead.

The Ports (12-16) offered a quick response in the bottom of the third. Robert Puason singled with one out and scored on Lawrence Butler's double to left field to cut the Storm lead to 5-1.

Stockton got right back into the game with three more in the fifth. Back-to-back singles by Wright and Puason began the frame, and after a walk to Junior Perez with one out to load the bases, Wright came home to score on a wild pitch. With runners on second and third Tyler Soderstrom hit a sacrifice fly to left field and Kevin Richards lined a single to left-center to cut the Storm lead to 5-4.

The Ports had leadoff baserunners in the seventh and eighth and put runners on first and second with two outs in the ninth, but Soderstrom struck out against Lake Elsinore reliever Michell Miliano to end the ballgame.

Trayson Kubo (0-1) took the loss in his Ports debut, givign up four runs (three earned) in 2 1/3 innings. Ruben Galindo (1-0) picked up the win in relief for Lake Elsinore, giving up three runs on four hits in four innings. Michell Miliano picked up his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth, pitching around a hit and a hit by pitch.

The Ports will return to action on Saturday at 7:05 pm at Banner Island Ballpark for the fifth of this six game series

