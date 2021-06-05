Nuts Top Giants to Even Series

San Jose's bid for back-to-back wins over first-place Modesto fell short on Friday night with a 6-3 loss to the Nuts at Excite Ballpark. The Giants (17-11) twice rallied from one-run deficits to tie the game before Modesto went ahead for good in the top of the sixth and never looked back. The teams have now split the first four games of their series.

Friday's contest began as a back-and-forth affair with San Jose starter Ryan Murphy surrendering a run in the top of the first as the Nuts took an early lead. Victor Labrada started the game with a single before consecutive wild pitches advanced him to third. Cade Marlowe's one-out RBI single then put Modesto ahead by a 1-0 margin.

The Giants answered in the bottom of the second as Marco Luciano started the run-scoring rally with a one-out walk. After Casey Schmitt's single put runners on the corners, Alex Canario stepped to the plate and lined an RBI single into left to tie the game. Later in the frame, Jimmy Glowenke was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs, but Modesto starter Taylor Dollard managed to limit the damage when he retired Brett Auerbach on a groundout to retire the side.

The first-inning run was all Murphy gave up during his stint on the mound. The right-hander set down the side in order in the top of the second before pitching around a one-out walk and an error in the third. Murphy then closed his outing with a scoreless top of the fourth as a leadoff walk was quickly erased on a double play grounder. Murphy did not allow a hit after the first inning.

With the score still tied 1-1, Randy Rodriguez entered from the Giants bullpen to begin the top of the fifth and immediately ran into trouble. Alberto Rodriguez led off for the Nuts with a triple into the right field corner to put the go-ahead run at third. Randy Rodriguez recovered to strikeout the next two hitters, but after Labrada was hit by a pitch, Noelvi Marte stepped to the plate and delivered an RBI single to put Modesto in front 2-1.

Once again though, San Jose responded. In the bottom of the fifth, Luis Toribio hammered a two-out double to right. Luis Matos then produced a clutch hit when he grounded a single up the middle to bring home Toribio with the tying run. Matos eventually stole second, but was stranded there when Armani Smith flied out to right.

The Nuts then took the lead for good with a single tally in the top of the sixth. Rodriguez surrendered a one-out single to Ty Duvall before Justin Lavey walked on four pitches. Two batters later, Dariel Gomez laced a two-out RBI single into right for a 3-2 Modesto advantage.

The Nuts then capitalized on three walks and an error to score three times in the top of the seventh. With Juan Sanchez on the mound, the Modesto leadoff hitter Labrada created a run all by himself. After drawing a leadoff walk, Labrada stole second. He then stole third and when catcher Brett Auerbach airmailed the throw down the left field line for an error, Labrada raced home to make it 4-2. A one-out walk to Marlowe then restarted the rally before he stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Following a walk to Trent Tingelstad, Brooks Crawford was summoned from the bullpen, but he promptly allowed an RBI single to Duvall as the Nuts pushed the lead to 5-2. Lavey's RBI groundout then brought home the third run of the inning to make it 6-2. Modesto managed only one hit during their three-run top of the seventh rally.

The Giants got one run back in the bottom of the seventh, but would pull no closer. Singles from Garrett Frechette and Glowenke started the inning before Auerbach grounded into a force play. Toribio then lifted a sacrifice fly to left plating Frechette to cut the deficit to 6-3. A walk to Matos followed bringing the potential tying run to the plate, but Smith grounded out to end the inning. In the eighth, Canario doubled with two outs, but was stranded at second before Nuts closer Matthew Willrodt pitched around a two-out walk to Toribio in the bottom of the ninth to seal the Modesto victory.

GIANTS NOTES

Homestand Update

The Giants are 6-4 on their current homestand (4-2 vs. Lake Elsinore, 2-2 vs. Modesto) with two games remaining. San Jose is now two games behind the Nuts (19-9) for first place in the North Division.

Hitting Leaders

Luis Matos (2-for-4, 2B, RBI, SB) and Alex Canario (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) had two hits apiece to lead the Giants offensively in the loss. Matos' double was his eighth of the season - tied with Marco Luciano for the team lead. Modesto out-hit San Jose 10-8.

On The Mound

Ryan Murphy struck out seven over his four innings of work. He allowed two hits and one run while issuing three walks. Murphy retired nine of the final 11 batters he faced. The duo of Randy Rodriguez (1 2/3 IP, 2 R, 2 SO) and Juan Sanchez (2/3 IP, 3 R, 2 SO) combined to allow five runs over the next 2 1/3 innings. Brooks Crawford then finished the game with 2 2/3 scoreless innings of long relief. Crawford has pitched 11 2/3 innings this season out of the bullpen with no earned runs allowed.

On Deck

The Giants and Nuts continue their series on Saturday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:00 PM. Wil Jensen is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

