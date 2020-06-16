Columbus Selects Ryan Alves in Battle Creek Dispersal Draft

Forward Ryan Alves with the Battle Creek Rumble Bees

Columbus, GA - The Federal Prospects Hockey League conducted a dispersal draft for the Battle Creek Rumble Bees final roster on Monday afternoon. With the third selection in that draft, the Columbus River Dragons took forward Ryan Alves.

Each FPHL franchise was permitted to select one player from the Battle Creek roster with the unselected players becoming free agents.

Alves finished the shortened 2019-20 season as Battle Creek's leading scorer with 12 goals and 18 assists for 30 points. He appeared in 46 games for the Rumble Bees which was a career high for Alves in his seven years as a pro player.

Alves' pro career has seen him play for the Mentor Ice Breakers, two different stints with the Danville Dashers as well as the now-defunct Northern Federals and Steel City Warriors. He also has professional experience in Europe, playing in Sweden's Division 1 and Denmark's second league as well as Belgium and Turkey.

The Columbus River Dragons have now secured Alves' rights for the 2020 offseason leading into the 2020-21 regular season. Ticket packages for the 20-21 season start as low as $65 and are available by calling 706-507-GOAL (4625). Be there when the River Dragons take the ice for their second season of play!

