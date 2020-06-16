Zilak Resigns with Dashers Ahead of 2020-21 Season

Danville, IL - The Danville Dashers are thrilled to welcome back another important member of last year's team--- Patrik Zilak has re-signed with the team ahead of the 2020-21 season!

"I'm very excited for this upcoming season. With last season being cut short due to the pandemic, the start of the 2020-2021 season is that much more exciting," Zilak told Dasher media after his re-signing. "Being left with unfinished business last season makes me extremely motivated to finish the job and bring the cup home to Dasher Nation."

"Zilly" as he's referred to by most around the arena, joined the Dashers in the 2018-19 season, and started with a productive first campaign in the Fed, contributing 24 points on 18 assists and 6 goals of his own. Before the cancellation of the 2019-2020 season, Zilak had surpassed that total in fewer games and looked sure to keep his hot hand going deeper into the season and playoffs. Zilak slides in at the forward spot for Danville, and last season racked up 18 goals and 12 assists before the year was cut short.

Dashers' head coach Gary Gill was excited about Zilak's return, stating "We are excited to have Patrik back with us. His speed and creativity will be an asset to the Dashers this coming season."

Zilak, a native of the Czech Republic, started his career with the Brampton Bombers in the GOJHL, before finding eye-catching success with the New York Renegades in the GMHL, and eventually found his way to Danville, quickly capturing the fan base's attention with his speed and hustle.

"The Dashers fan base is absolutely amazing and being able to play infront of them once again is very electrifying!" Zilak said. "From talking to coach Gill, I know hes got a lot to offer to this organization, which makes me thrilled to be a part of his plans."

Zilak is another valuable member of last year's squad to remain in Danville ahead of the upcoming season and rejoins the squad looking to bring a second championship to Danville, having had a massive seven games with two points or more on the scoresheet."

"Every time he touched the ice last season you could see him opening up a passing lane, or checking back on defense and making a stop, sometimes even a big hit," Dashers media member Nate Williamson said of Zilak's re-signing. "It'll be exciting to watch him out there agin on the new Palmer ice."

