Columbus Adds 2 D-Men from Elmira Dispersal Draft

August 12, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons made two selections in the Elmira dispersal draft conducted today. Alexis Girard and JT Walters, both defenseman, were selected while Columbus passed on their third round selection.

Both players were a part of Elmira's 2020 season that saw them advance to the championship round and then fall to the River Dragons in a three-game sweep.

Girard just finished his rookie season last year with nine points in 17 games appeared in for the Enforcers. In juniors, Girard spent three seasons in the QMJHL with Rimouski, St. John's, Gatineau and Quebec, appearing in a combined 114 games and registering 28 points (6g-22a).

Walters is going into his fourth year as a pro, and has split time between the SPHL and FPHL so far. His SPHL career totals 17 games between Evansville and Roanoke. In the FPHL, he played his first year with the Carolina Thunderbirds for four games before being traded to Elmira where he has been since. Walters' 101 games played as an Enforcer ranked 2nd in franchise history behind Glen Patterson.

Both Walters and Girard join a stacked 21-22 lineup for the championship defense season in Columbus. Season tickets are on sale soon! Stay tuned in to the River Dragons social media accounts @c_riverdragons for the latest information!

