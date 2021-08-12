Welcome Ahmed Mahfouz, the Mighty Joe Young, and Brendan Hussey

Help us welcome to the pack none other than the agitator himself Ahmed Mahfouz, The Mighty Joe Young, and Brendan Hussey.

Watertown Wolves went into the Elmira Enforcers Dispersal Draft with 3 picks. Coach Clarke had the opportunity to coach all three of these players and knows the qualities that each player holds.

