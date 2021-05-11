Columbia Fireflies vs Charleston Game Notes

May 11, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies start a six-game homestand vs the Charleston RiverDogs tonight at 7:05 pm. Gates to Segra Park open at 5:30. Columbia is sending RHP Delvin Capellan (0-0, 6.00 ERA) on the bump to face-off against Charleston's top prospect, righty Cole Wilcox (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

Fans in attendance will receive a 2021 Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by CAE. Fans can also take advantage of Miller Lite $2 Tuesday specials all evening.

---

COLUMBIA RALLIES TO SPLIT SERIES WITH AUGUSTA: The Columbia Fireflies overcame a slow start to beat Augusta 9-4 and split the six-game series against the GreenJackets at SRP Park Sunday afternoon. Columbia (3-3) was trailing 4-1 entering the sixth inning, but then the Fireflies hit around relievers Tyler Owens and Brent Burgess (L, 1-1). The inning began with a single up the gut from Darryl Collins. After an Owens strikeout, he couldn't retire Brady McConnell or Jake Means, to create a bases loaded situation. Burgess entered the game and gave up a two-run base knock to Felix Familia to get the Fireflies within one of the GreenJackets (3-3). Then with one swing of the bat, Herard Gonzalez changed the fate of the game, driving a ball off the center field wall to score a pair and give the Fireflies a 5-4 lead.

WE'VE GOT A MEANS HEART: After starting off the season 0-7 with five strikeouts, third baseman Jake Means has been on a tear. He has gone 5-12 with three walks during that stretch and has managed to score an incredible seven runs in only three games. Although the sample size is small, he has pushed his on-base percentage to .364 and hit his first-career homer in that time. Means and Brady McConnell hit fifth and sixth in the order Sunday, and the two of them combined to go 4-8, score five runs and drove in three for the Columbia.

SOMEBODY SAVE ME: Ismael Aquino earned the Fireflies first save of the season Sunday evening. The fireballer had only fired 300 pitches stateside prior to this season and has worked 2.2 innings in two appearances as the Fireflies firefighter. Despite issuing three walks, Aquino keeps runners off the basepaths. He has not allowed a run or a hit, but has struck out a pair.

ONE BIG HAPPY FAMILIA: Despite not being put in the lineup until May sixth and only playing in half of the Fireflies games this year, catcher Felix Familia has made a big offensive impact so far. The righty is 6-12 with four RBI and a pair of walks this year, and he has driven in four RBI already. He leads the team in average (.500), RBI (four), OPS (1.155) and has managed to score a run in each game he has played in.

I THINK WE'RE CATCHING ON: Columbia has primarily utilized two catchers this season so far, Kale Emshoff and Omar Hernandez. Through the first five games, the two have had vastly different fortune handling the pitching staff. With Emshoff behind the dish, Columbia is 2-0 and pitchers have a 1.13 ERA in 16 innings, meanwhile, when Hernandez lines up 60'6" away from the arms on the bump, the team is 0-3 and has spun an 8.71 ERA through 22.2 innings.

SWIPER, WE'RE SWIPING: Friday, the Columbia Fireflies stole a franchise record 10 bases in their 12-2 victory over the Augusta GreenJackets. Tucker Bradley, Maikel Garcia and Tyler Tolbert all swiped multiple bags in the effort. Prior to last night, the Fireflies had just two stolen bases in their first three games. The mark was the most for a full-season affiliate since the Burlington Bees had 11 in a game April 16, 2014. The next best since the turn of the Millennia is nine, which has been accomplished twice, when Salem accomplished the feat April 6, 2007 and when Potomac did it September 2, 2011.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from May 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.