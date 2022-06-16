Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes June 16

June 16, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster.

OF Gary Camarillo has been placed on the development list

OF David Hollie has been added to the Fireflies active roster.

Hollie will wear jersey #35.

The Fireflies active roster stands at 29 with three on the development list and one on the injured list.

--------------------

The Fireflies continue their series with the Carolina Mudcats tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. Southpaw Frank Mozzicato (0-2, 7.82 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and RHP Carlos Rodriguez (2-2, 4.21 ERA) gets the nod for Carolina.

Tonight is First Responders night at Segra Park. We'll be honoring eight local first responders as heroes of the inning during the game. It's also a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday. There will be half-priced draft beers and fountain sodas, as well as $2 12 oz cans of Bud Light available at the concession stands all night.

--------------------------

DOONEY POWERS FIREFLIES OVER MUDCATS IN 2-1 WIN: The Fireflies rallied behind second baseman Dayton Dooney in a 2-1 win vs the Carolina Mudcats at Segra Park Wednesday afternoon. It's the first time since August 10-12, 2021 that the Fireflies have won three-consecutive games. During that stretch, they beat up on the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 21-5, 5-3 and 15-4. The Fireflies cracked the score column in the home half of the first. Jean Ramirez singled and moved to third on a throwing error from catcher Jeferson Quero to start the frame. Later in the inning, Dayton Dooney drove a sacrifice fly to right that scored Ramirez to break the scoreless tie. Dooney stayed hot his second time at the plate. He cranked his first homer of the season, his second of his career beyond the right field wall to put the Fireflies up by a pair.

DUCKS AREN'T IN A ROW: After yesterday's 2-1 victory over the Carolina Mudcats,The Fireflies won three consecutive games for the first time since August 10-12 last season. All three games were against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. The Fireflies have not won four consecutive games since May 26-29, 2021. All games were against the Augusta GreenJackets and the scores were: 4-0, 10-5, 7-6 and 10-2.

DOONEY BUOYS FIREFLIES: The Royals' 2021 6th round pick, Dayton Dooney, has been on a tear against the Carolina Mudcats. The infielder launched a two-run triple in the eighth inning of Tuesday's game to give the Fireflies some much-needed insurance before scoring Columbia's last run of the 7-3 win on a wild pitch. Then, less than 24 hours later, in the first inning Wednesday, Columbia's clean-up hitter lifted a sacrifice fly to right to score the first run of the game. He didn't stop there either. Dooney smashed a homer to the right field berm to score Columbia's second and final run of Wednesday's game too. In other words, Dooney has played a role in scoring each of the Fireflies last five runs.

WILY WILLIS: In his 37th appearance in the neon and navy, Marlin Willis earned his first win. He is now 1-2 in his career with the Fireflies across 60.2 innings of work. In his second season in the Soda City, the southpaw has a 4.07 ERA in 14 appearances, fanning 33 in 24.1 innings and holding opponents to a .189 average. Columbia's reliever has been on a tear since the end of April though. After recording an 8.53 ERA in the first month of the season, Willis continues to perform better as time passes. He went 0-1 with a 2.92 ERA in six games spanning 12.1 innings in May and is 1-0 in his first four games of June with a 1.59 ERA in 5.2 innings.

K IS FOR KUDRNA: Yesterday's starting pitcher hasn't been phased by the jump to full-season bsaeball early on. After allowing a single run in his debut across 3.2 innings, the Kansas native has tallied four more starts. He spun a four inning scoreless outing at Lynchburg and a three inning scoreless outing at Salem before returning home to Columbia. In his most pair of starts, Kudrna allowed a pair of unearned runs in three innings before being lifted and he worked a career-high 4.1 innings without allowing a run. That means that Kudrna has not allowed an earned run in his last 14.1 innings of work. In that time, the righty has struck out 19 opposing hitters while allowing just 10 hits.

A HANDFUL OF DUBS: Tuesday night, Heribert Garcia spun five innings in relief of Shane Panzini, earning his team-best fifth win of the season. Columbia's reliever has three wins in his last five relief appearances and has overtaken tonight's starter, Luinder Avila, fort the most wins on the roster this season.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.