INF Jean Carmona Assigned to Carolina

ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with one affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the assignment of recently signed infielder Jean Carmona to the Mudcats.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 26 active players with two on the injured list.

In summary: 6/16: INF Jean Carmona signed by Milwaukee; assigned to Carolina.

Carmona will wear jersey No. 5.

