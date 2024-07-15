Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: July 19-28

July 15, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies are home for nine of 10 days after the All-Star Break and the club is celebrating with two fireworks shows, amazing drink specials, a super hero appearance and even Christmas in July! Don't miss out, buy your tickets at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

Ticket Links and Game Times:

Friday, July 19: Fireflies vs Pelicans: 7:05 pm

Saturday, July 20: Fireflies vs Pelicans: 6:05 pm

Sunday, July 21: Fireflies vs Pelicans: 5:05 pm

Tuesday, July 23: Fireflies vs Hillcats: 7:05 pm

Wednesday, July 24: Fireflies vs Hillcats: 7:05 pm

Thursday, July 25: Fireflies vs Hillcats: 7:05 pm

Friday, July 26: Fireflies vs Hillcats: 7:05 pm

Saturday, July 27: Fireflies vs Hillcats: 6:05 pm

Sunday, July 28: Fireflies vs Hillcats: 5:05 pm

Dinosaur Bobblehead Giveaway Presented by SAFE Federal Credit Union: Ride into Dino weekend in style-like Mason, who'll be riding a triceratops to Segra Park this Friday! Commemorate the start of Dino Weekend with your very own Bobblehead of Mason riding a triceratops thanks to SAFE Federal Credit Union. Get here early when gates open at 6 because this exclusive giveaway is only going to the first 1,000 people through the gates.

Jurassic World Night Presented by Elite Lawn & Landscape: It's time to take a moment to experience one of the greatest film franchises of the last 35 years! Tonight, we're celebrating all things Jurassic Park. The team will be wearing special dinosaur jerseys and we'll have dino nuggets at concession stands. If that weren't enough, we're also hosting a dazzling fireworks display after the game!

Dino Weekend's Sunday Funday: Sunday Funday is getting an upgrade as we welcome Ed's Dinosaurs to Segra Park! Ed and his prehistoric dinosaur friends are coming out to hang out on the concourse and on the field before and during the game to interact with kids of all ages. We'll also be hosting a pre-game player autograph session and post-game kids can run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge.

Disability Pride Night: July is disability pride month. Join the Fireflies as we recognize the history, accomplishments, contributions and unique experiences of the disabled people in our community. It's also a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday where fans can purchase $2 hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite.

Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer: We know its tough to leave your furry friend at home after work to head to a baseball game, but here's the perfect opportunity to bring your dog with you to Segra Park! It's free for your leashed dog to enter the ballpark with your purchase of a berm ticket thanks to Trash the Poop. If that weren't enough, you can enjoy $5 12 oz cans of White Claw Seltzers at concession stands.

Christmas in July: Deck the Ballpark! You may not see snow in Columbia in July, but we're bringing Santa out so you can get in your early Christmas wishes and we'll be singing your favorite Christmas carols! If that weren't enough, we'll have S'mores Pits set up on the Crescent Patio and kids can ride the Fireflies Express around the concourse during the game! Plus, we'll have some fantastic drink specials to make your night merry. Enjoy $1 fountain sodas, $2 domestic drafts and $3 craft drafts and cocktails as a part of our Budweiser Thirsty Thursday specials.

Margaritaville Night presented by AMAROK: Do you need some time away from all the noise? Why don't you stop on by as we strum on our six string, on the warning track. How we got here? I haven't a clue. Waste away with us on Margaritaville night where the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an amazing Fireflies Hawaiian Shirt. We'll be selling cheeseburgers in paradise and of course-we'll have Margarita Bats available at all concession stands. We'll close out the night with a specialty jersey auction that benefits a local non-profit as well. Come early and you'll be able to see a Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band perform on the Crescent Patio.

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night: Fireflies assemble! We need your help to help defeat our arch nemesis Lynchburg Hillcats. Rendezvous with Captain America at Segra Park at 5 pm for our 6:05 mission and stick around afterwards to celebrate a job well done with a post-game fireworks show!

Teacher Appreciation Night: Tonight, we're celebrating those who shape our future. That's right, it's teacher appreciation night and the return of our Neon Apple Awards. We'll be handing out awards to one Midlands Elementary, Middle and High School teacher to honor all the work they do in helping to educate our children. It's also a Sunday Funday where we'll have a pre-game autograph session and post-game kid 12 and under can run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge.

Scouting the Opponent

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans have stumbled out of the gates in the second half as they reside in the cellar of the South Division. Despite that, they still have some amazing young talent they'll be bringing to the ballpark. First, the Hernandez brothers are back for a second season in the Carolina League. They're the Cubs' 17th and 18th ranked prospects according to MLB.com and are both under 21 years old. Christian is coming into his own this season, hitting .265 in 75 games-about 40 points above his average last season. His brother, Alexis, is still trying to find his rhythm at the plate, but both are plus fielders in the middle infield. The Fireflies also have the opportunity to see 6'6" righty Jaxon Wiggins on the bump. Even after Tommy John surgery, Wiggins is still throwing in the mid-90s off the hill in his first 10 starts in the Carolina League.

The Lynchburg Hillcats have seen a bit more success in the second half of the season, and after selecting the first overall pick in the 2024 draft, they may have an influx of talent headed to Virginia for the tail-end of the season. Jaison Chourio, brother of Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio is hitting .272 with 49 RBI in his first 71 games in full-season ball. He's also played next to Ralphy Velazquez who has shown off the power stroke with nine homers this season. The Guardians have had no shortage of pitching prospects in the last 10 years and they're hoping that continues with LHP Alex Clemmey in Lynchburg. The 18 year old was selected 58th overall last season and has tallied 78 punchouts in 56.1 innings as a professional rookie against batters who are about three years his senior this year.

