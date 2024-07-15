Echols Joins 3 Others as Inductees into Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame

July 15, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - Charleston Riverdogs President and General Manager Dave Echols was inducted into the Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame before the team's game on Sunday evening at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Echols joined Bo Parks, Ted Jones and Walt Nadzak as part of the 2024 class of inductees.

The Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame is coordinated and operated by the Charleston RiverDogs. An advisory committee consisting of knowledgeable local volunteers was created to come up with the names as potential nominees. The Hall of Fame is located inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Echols has guided the RiverDogs through some of their most successful seasons since being named general manager in 2004. He led the staff in hosting the highly successful 2004 and 2012 South Atlantic League All-Star games and has twice earned SAL General Manager of the Year honors. Under his guidance, the RiverDogs have been named recipients of MiLB national awards for excellence in promotions, marketing, and sustained excellence. And, in 2016, the RiverDogs won the inaugural Patriot Award, given to the Minor League team that best exemplifies outstanding support of the military branches and engagement with veterans.

The Ohio native successfully steered the organization through the canceled season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since resuming play, the team has won three consecutive Carolina League championships, built the front office staff back to pre-pandemic numbers and finished among the top three in the circuit in average attendance each year.

Recently named one of Charleston's "Top 50 Most Influential People" by The Charleston Business Magazine, Echols is a member of the Rotary Club of Charleston, the Executive Association of Greater Charleston, Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce and Charleston Regional Development Alliance and serves on the boards of Trident Technical College and MUSC Storm Eye Institute. He was a founding member and vice president of the Palmetto Military Support Group.

The RiverDogs continue their hunt for a fourth-consecutive Carolina League championship in 2024. The full schedule of games is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.