Andy Garriola Named Carolina League Player of the Week
July 15, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Minor League Baseball announced today that Pelicans' outfielder Andy Garriola has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week following the series against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. Garriola drove in eight runs, with two home runs and two doubles in the six-game series. The 2022 17th-round draft pick posted a 1.236 OPS for the week, ranking second in the league. It's the second weekly award for the Pelicans this season.
