Columbia Fireflies Game Notes September 9 vs RiverDogs

The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Ben Hernandez (1-6, 4.78 ERA) takes the slab for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Over Galue (11-2, 4.10 ERA).

Tonight is Grateful Dead Night at Segra Park. The first 1,000 Dead Heads through the gates will receive a free Grateful Dead-themed t-shirt. All fans will enjoy live music once they make it through the gates and the Fireflies will wear specialty jerseys that are currently being auctioned off at MLBAuctions.com. Tickets for the night are still available at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES FALL 6-3 TO THE RIVERDOGS: The Fireflies surrendered six of the final eight runs scored as they fell to the Charleston RiverDogs for a third consecutive evening, 6-3, at Segra Park Thursday night. Charleston was able to chip away at the Fireflies initial lead. Nathan Perry smashed a solo homer in the fifth to cut Columbia's lead to 2-1, then in the sixth, Kenny Piper launched a two-run round-tripper with Ryan Spikes on first giving Charleston a 3-2 lead. Alejandro Pie added some insurance in the seventh inning with an inside-the-park homer, his first homer of the season, that score Daiwer Castellanos and put Charleston in front 5-2. The RiverDogs added their final run in the seventh inning. Spikes led off the frame with a double, advanced to third on a wild pitch and came around on a single from Piper, who finished the game with three RBI. Columbia scored their final run of the game in the seventh inning. David Hollie led the frame with a triple off the right field wall and then Levi Usher hit a sacrifice fly to left to drive in his third run of the game and to draw Columbia within a pair. The Fireflies jumped on top in the bottom of the first inning. Javier Vaz and Gavin Cross set the table, singling and walking to put runners on first and second with one out for Cayden Wallace. During Wallace's at-bat, starter Nick Bitsko tossed a wild pitch moving both runners a base forward and a single from Wallace scored both runners to put the Fireflies in front 2-0.

QUALITY KUDRNA: Last night, Ben Kudrna earned the loss despite tossing his third quality start of the 2022 season.

CROSS IS CRUISING: Gavin Cross has the second-longest on-base streak in the Carolina League currently, as he has reached safely in 22-consecutive games. The Virginia Tech product's streak began in his third game in the Carolina League August 13. During the run, Cross has scored 22 runs and has drawn 20 walks to the tune of a .446 on-base percentage. Cross trails Salem's Eddison Paulino, who has reached safely in 35-consecutive games. The stretch is Columbia's second-longest on-base streak this season.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING: The Fireflies bats have three active hitting streaks of eight games or more as Omar Hernandez has an eight game streak and Javier Vaz also has a nine-game hitting streak to his credit. The Fireflies are riding a stretch with two players having eight or more game hitting streaks for the first time this season.

BAD LUCK BRIAN: Last night, after the Fireflies tied the game in the ninth inning, they ended up losing in 11 frames and were subsequently eliminated from playoff contention. The Charleston RiverDogs clinched a playoff berth at Segra Park for a second consecutive season.

100 CLUB: Last Sunday, Luinder Avila became the first pitcher since 2019 to spin 100 innings in a single campaign. Last season, Adrian Alcantara was the closest, as he worked 97.1 innings. In 2019, Willy Taveras, Christian James and Jose Butto all spun at least 100 innings for the Fireflies. Currently, Avila has 95 strikeouts, making him five shy of becoming the first Fireflies pitcher to notch 100 strikeouts in a season since Butto had 109 in 2019.

THERE'S A LAST TIME FOR EVERYTHING: The Fireflies close out the 2022 regular season at Segra Park. Purchase your tickets for the final games of the season at FirefliesTickets.com.

