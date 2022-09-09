Birds Launch Three More Homers, Beat Mudcats 10-3

The ball was once again flying in Myrtle Beach as the Pelicans won their fourth straight game 10-3 over the Carolina Mudcats on Friday night. With their third win in the five-game series, the Pelicans clinched their first series victory since late July. Their record now stands at 78-51 and 31-32 in the second half. Carolina dropped to 67-62 and 33-30 in the second half.

The Pelicans' lineup scored a run in every inning but two as Myrtle Beach put up at least 10 runs for the 21st time this season. Juan Mora (3-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI) hit a three-run home run in the second and came a triple shy of the cycle in the win. Haydn McGeary (1-4, HR, 3 RBI, BB) also added a three-run homer in the first and Ezequiel Pagan (2-5, HR, 2B, RBI) added a solo shot in the eighth inning. The Pelicans tallied 14 hits for the ballgame.

Didier Vargas (2-2) shut out the Mudcats through his five-inning start with a season-high eight strikeouts and five hits allowed to take the win. Frankie Scalzo gave up one run with three strikeouts in his two innings, and Chase Watkins allowed two earned runs with four strikeouts in just under two frames. The Birds' pitching staff struck out 15 with only one walk in the victory.

Despite totaling 12 hits, the Mudcats turned that into just three runs with two coming in the top of the ninth. Jace Avina (2-5, 2 RBI) brought in a pair of runs with a single in the final frame. Robert Moore (1-4, RBI) brought home the other run on a single in the top of the sixth. Carolina left 10 runners on and went 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Mudcats' starter Alexander Vallecillo (1-3) gave up two-three run home runs and seven earned runs in total in just 2 2/3 innings to take the loss. Yujanyer Herrera pitched the final four innings with two earned runs and six hits allowed, while giving up the home run to Pagan.

A strong start pushed the Pelicans ahead with a three-run first. With one out and runners on second and third, McGeary flew a ball over the wall in left-center field for his first home run of the season to give Myrtle Beach the early advantage.

Another three-run home run extended the Pelicans' lead in the bottom of the second. Juan Mora lined his home run to right field with runners on the corners for his seventh of the season as the Pelicans went up 6-0.

The Pelicans would plate one run in the third, fourth, and fifth innings to follow. With runners on the corners in the third, Parker Chavers hit a grounder to second base for a fielder's choice as Jacob Wetzel scored the seventh Pelicans' run.

James Triantos extended his hitting streak to 15 with a bases-loaded RBI single to left field in the bottom of the fourth to make it an 8-0 lead.

Josue Huma kept it going for Myrtle Beach with an RBI single to center with a man on second in the bottom of the fifth.

The Mudcats' first run came from Moore's RBI single to center off Scalzo in the top of the sixth to make it a 9-1 game.

Pagan led off the eighth inning by taking the first pitch 427 feet to the Pelicans' clubhouse roof in right field for a solo home run. His 11th of the season put the Pelicans in double digits with a 10-1 lead.

After Watkins retired the first two batters in the ninth, Carolina collected four-straight hits with a two-run single by Avina that cut the lead to seven. Angel Gonzalez came out of the bullpen and got the final out to end the game.

Myrtle Beach and Carolina will meet for the fourth game of the series on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

