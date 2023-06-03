Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 6.3 at Down East

June 3, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies kick-off their weekend with a 5 pm Tilt with the Down East Wood Ducks at Grainger Stadium. Columbia sends RHP David Sandlin (3-1, 3.54 ERA) to the hill, while Down East counters with RHP Leandro Lopez (2-2, 3.68 ERA).

The Fireflies will return home to Segra Park June 6 to welcome the Salem Red Sox to town. The Fireflies will host RiverBanks Zoo and Garden Night with a Carter Jensen Lion Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Safe Federal Credit Union Friday, June 9. Tickets are still available at FirefliesTickets.com.

------

FIREFLIES RALLY STOPPED WITH TYING RUN UP: The Fireflies scored a pair in the bottom of the ninth and brought the tying run to the plate, but couldn't complete the rally as they fell 6-3 to Down East Friday night at Grainger Stadium. Lizandro Rodriguez started the ninth with a bloop single and Brett Squires was hit by a pitch to set the table for the heart of the order. Dionmy Salon slapped a one out single to center field to bring Columbia within a grand slam and then Roger Leyton ran out an infield single to score Squires and bring the score to 6-3. Kai Wynyrd entered the game and struck out the lone batter he faced to close the door on Columbia with runners on the corners.The Wood Ducks bats erupted in the sixth inning. After Samuel Valerio walked the bases loaded to start the inning, shortstop Cam Cauley smashed a grand slam to left-center field to put Down East in front 4-1. Then Marcus Olivarez entered the game. The reliever was able to spin out of the inning, but he allowed two more runs to score. The six runs surrendered in the sixth are the most runs the pitching staff has allowed in a single inning this season.

COMEBACK KUDRNA: After a tough start to the year, the Royals number two prospect, according to MLB.com, Ben Kudrna has put together three consecutive impressive starts. The righty worked his first quality start of the season May 4 vs Myrtle Beach and prior to allowing a solo homer in the fourth inning May 10 at Salem, had a 14.2 inning scoreless streak. The streak was the longest scoreless streak for a pitcher in the Carolina League this season. He was 3-1 with a 1.38 ERA in five starts this May.

IS THIS THING ON?: In the first inning of yesterday's game, Jean Ramirez scored from a Brett Squires fielder's choice. That was Columbia's first run since the first inning of game two's doubleheader with Charleston, snapping a 24-inning scoreless spell. After going scoreless the next eight innings, the Fireflies have one run in the last 32.1 innings.

ZANY ZOBAC: The Fireflies righty is on another strong stretch as he hasn't allowed an earned run in either of his last two starts, spanning eight innings. It's Zobac's second-longest scoreless stretch of the campaign, as he didn't allow a run in his first 13.2 innings of work this season. Through his first eighth outings, four of which have been starts, Zobac now holds a 1.80 ERA.

MAGIC MOZZ: Frank Mozzicato has been on a tear this year. The southpaw is among the Carolina League leaders in nearly every category for a pitcher. After tossing back-to-back quality starts, he leads the League in strikeouts (74), innings pitched (46.1) and opposing batting average (.151) and is fourth in ERA (2.14) and fifth in WHIP (1.06).

SEARS-ING THE COMPETITION: Although Ben Sears' save streak ended at four consecutive games, his hot stretch continued to close out May Wednesday against Down East. The righty spun a pair of innings without allowing an earned run to bring his ERA down to 2.25 on the season. He's been stellar all season long, but the month of May is where the University of Houston product has glowed brightest. In eight appearances, he has notched a 1.23 ERA across 14.2 innings, fanning five and converting four of five potential save opportunities.

SKIDDING TO THE FINISH: The Fireflies have now lost a season-high four consecutive games, surrendering two games in the standings to second-place Myrtle Beach. Columbia has a 1.5 game lead with 17 games left in the first half.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.