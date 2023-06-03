Peterson Placed on IL; Aquino Reinstated
June 3, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of roster transactions with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the placement of LHP Nate Peterson on the injured list as of 6/2 and the reinstatement of RHP Patricio Aquino from the injured list..
The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players with four on the injured list.
In summary:
6/3: RHP Patricio Aquino reinstated from injured list
6/3: LHP Nate Peterson placed on injured list (as of 6/2)
