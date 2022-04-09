Columbia Fireflies: Game Note

April 9, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series vs the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at Segra Park at 6:05 pm. Gates open at 5 pm. RHP Luinder Avila (0-0, 0.00 ERA) toes the rubber for the Fireflies and RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0, 0.00 ERA) takes the bump for Augusta.

Tonight is Celebrate Royalty Night at Segra Park. There will be a post-game fireworks show and a powder blue game-worn jersey auction following the game to celebrate our affiliation with the Kansas City Royals.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PENA'S FIREWORKS SEND FANS HOME HAPPY: Outfielder Erick Peña smashed a walk-off three-run homer beyond the right field fence to send Fireflies fans home happy in a 7-6 win over the Augusta GreenJackets Friday night at Segra Park.The walk-off homer was the Fireflies first walk-off hit since Darryl Collins' walk-off grand slam June 26, 2021. The Fireflies (1-0), scored seven unanswered runs beginning in the fifth inning. The rally started with a hustle play from Wilmin Candelario as Enrique Valdez hit a sacrifice fly deep to center field. Edgar Martinez scored on the sacrifice, but Candelario hustled from second and forced a fielding error on catcher Adam Zebrowski to cut Augusta's (0-1) lead to 6-2. The next inning, Guillermo Quintana got on the board with his first homer of the season, a shot over the home run porch in left field. Peña's contributions went beyond just the walk-off heroics, he had an RBI single in the seventh to move the Fireflies a run closer as well.

HOMER HAPPY: The Columbia Fireflies played their first game in their sixth season Friday, and Peña's walk-off three-run homer was the Fireflies second walk-off homer in franchise history. The first belongs to fellow outfielder Darryl Collins.

SEVEN DRAFTEES JOIN THE FOLD: The Royals' newest players will make an impression on Columbia in the 2022 campaign. Seven of the Royals' 20 draftees from July will start the season in the Midlands. Halligan (13th) is the lone returnee who was drafted last year. In addition to the big righty, catcher Carter Jensen (3rd), RHP Eric Cerantola (5th), LHP Noah Cameron (7th), LHP Shane Connolly (10th), OF River Town (15th) and LHP Jack Aldrich (20th) will start their first full season in the Carolina League. Jensen has been regarded as the best prep catcher that was available in the 2021 draft and exploded onto the scene in the Arizona Complex League last season. He will start opening day as the youngest player (18) on the Fireflies roster. Cerantola was a part of the College World Series-winning Mississippi State Bulldogs last year.

FOUR TOP 30 PROSPECTS HIGHLIGHT GROUP: The Fireflies will see some of the best players in the Kansas City Royals' system as four of the top 30 prospects, according to MLB.com, will start the season at Segra Park. Ben Hernandez and Collins were with the Fireflies in 2021 and Jensen was selected in the third round of last year's draft. The team's top prospect, Erick Peña, was a 2019 International Signee. The Dominican Republic native has had his swing compared to 9x MLB All-Star Carlos Beltran, and is spending his first season out of the complex league in Columbia.

FORMER BIG LEAGUER LEADS THE CHARGE: This year, the Columbia Fireflies will be led by Manager Tony Peña Jr. Peña Jr. was the Kansas City Royals bench coach in 2021, and has been a member of the Royals' coaching staff since 2020. Peña Jr. spent parts of four seasons in the bigs, three of which were with Kansas City. The shortstop held a .228 average across 327 career games.

OPENING WEEKEND EXCITEMENT: Tonight's game will have a post-game fireworks display and jersey auction. First pitch is at 6:05 pm Saturday. The Fireflies will close out the homestand with a 5:05 match-up with Augusta Sunday. It's Sunday Funday at Segra Park, after the game, kids can run the bases!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.