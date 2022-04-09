House's Huge Night Powers First FredNats Win

SALISBURY, MD - The FredNats earned their first victory in convincing fashion Saturday night, blowing out the Delmarva Shorebirds 18-5 at Perdue Stadium.

Brady House reached base five times in five plate appearances. He hit his first Fredericksburg Nationals home run as part of a five-run fourth and racked up four RBI. Jacob Young finished with three hits, including a triple to leadoff the game. He also drew a walk and a hit-by-pitch.

Free passes were a theme in the game for the Delmarva staff. Starter Conor Grady passed out two walks in three innings. The bullpen was unable to maintain the ratio. The Shorebirds relief corps gave out 12 walks and a hit-by-pitch in the final six innings.

Dustin Saenz started the game for the FredNats and was solid on the mound. He struck out eight in 4.2 innings of three-run (three earned) ball. Riggs Threadgill (1-0) earned the win after firing 2.1 innings of relief. He struck out three. Hector Lopez (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing all five runs (five earned) in the fourth.

House, Young, Jeremy De La Rosa, Andry Arias, TJ White and Viandel Pena all enjoyed multi-hit evenings for the FredNats, who outhit the Shorebirds 17-10. Pena scored three times.

Andry Lara (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is expected to start the rubber match tomorrow afternoon. RHP Juan De Los Santos (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is expected to start for the Shorebirds.

Fans can listen live to the radio broadcast on the FredNats Baseball Network, or watch Delmarva's video broadcast with a subscription to MiLB.tv. First pitch from Arthur W. Perdue Stadium is scheduled for 2:05 pm ET, with the FredNats Pregame Show beginning at 1:50 pm ET.

The FredNats will begin their home schedule on Tuesday, April 12th at 6:05 pm ET as they welcome the Carolina Mudcats to Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

In celebration of Opening Weekend, the FredNats are hosting a watch party for season ticket holders and members of the media on Sunday, April 10. Gates will open at 1:00 pm.

