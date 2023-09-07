Colorado Eagles Name Jimmy Luthye as Public Address Announcer

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has named Jimmy Luthye as the Eagles new public address announcer. Luthye will take over for Reed Saunders, who stepped down at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season after serving as the Eagles PA announcer for the previous 20 seasons.

Luthye brings over a decade of announcing experience to Loveland, having announced at the University of Colorado since 2011 and the University of Denver since 2016. He currently announces for the Buffaloes' football and men's basketball teams and concluded his final full season with the Pioneers' hockey team in 2023. He has also filled in as Eagles public address announcer on multiple occasions over the years and is no stranger to Eagles hockey.

"It's a tremendous honor to be named the new public address announcer for the Eagles," said Luthye. "Reed Saunders is one of the greatest PA announcers of all time and he helped create a world-class experience for hockey fans in NoCo, so he's no easy act to follow. I am so grateful to this wonderful organization for giving me the chance to give it everything I've got for Eagles Country. I can't wait to bring all the energy I can muster to each game and do my best to uphold the unmatched experience of attending an Eagles game."

"We knew that when Reed Saunders decided to step down, we were going to have some tremendously big shoes to fill," said Colorado Eagles president Ryan Bach. "We conducted a wide search for his replacement, and after a lengthy audition process, we knew that Jimmy was the right person for the job. Our fans will love his delivery, enthusiasm and professionalism and we can't wait to hear him bring that to our fans every night at Blue Arena."

The Eagles will kick off the 2023-24 regular season when they travel to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, October 13th at 5:00pm MT at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Colorado will make its home debut when the team plays host to Grand Rapids on Friday, October 20th at 7:05pm. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat.

