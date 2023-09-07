San Jose Barracuda to Celebrate Latinx and Hispanic Heritage with Three Tigres Del Mar Nights

September 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Calif. - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), are excited to announce that they will be celebrating Latinx and Hispanic Heritage on three separate occasions during the 2023-24 season as part of a brand-new promotional night, Tigres Del Mar (Tiger of the Sea). The team will also be wearing specialty jerseys during each game that will be auctioned off following the final date on Sat. Mar. 2, 2024 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds (The artwork-reveal for the jersey which is presented by La Patrona Cocina Mexicana will be released later this month).

Tigres Del Mar Nights:

Sat., Oct. 28, 2023 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds (6 p.m. - Tech CU Arena)

Fri., Jan. 12, 2024 vs. Bakersfield Condors (7 p.m. - Tech CU Arena)

Sat., Mar. 2, 2024 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds (6 p.m. - Tech CU Arena)

The first night of the three-game series, which is set for Sat., Oct. 28 vs. Coachella Valley, will feature a pregame block party presented by La Patrona Cocina Mexicana from 3-5:30 p.m. in the East Lot (next to the Gray Rink) of Tech CU Arena (@TechCUArena) that will include live music, food and beverage options, lowriders, face painters, luchador wrestlers from Pro Wrestling Revolution and more.

In addition to the block party, Telemundo 48 Area De La Bahia talent will be making cameo appearances with PA announcer Amelia Schimmel, in-arena host Aaron Fonseca and play-by-play broadcaster Nick Nollenberger.

The first 1,000 fans in the building for each game will receive a Tigres Del Mar pin as part of a three-game collectable series. Special three-game shirsey ticket packages are also available and for just $5 you can add a Tigres Del Mar coozie on top of your ticket purchase. For more information about ticket packages, contact your rep by calling (408) 999-5757 or email sales@sjbarracuda.com. Tickets start at just $13 per game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.