Amerks 2023-24 Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

September 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that individual game tickets are on sale now for all 2023-24 regular season games.

Single-game tickets for Rochester's 68th American Hockey League campaign, presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, start at just $10. As part of a dynamic pricing structure, ticket prices vary game to game and range from $10-$42 depending on seating location and game date. Ticket prices will increase slightly as game date approaches, so Amerks fans are encouraged to buy in advance and save.

Returning again for this coming season is the Kinecta Federal Credit Union Value Zone, offering $10 tickets for all 36 Amerks home games exclusively in sections 227 and 203. This offer is available online only.

Single-Game Ticket Pricing Breakdown

2023-24 Pricing A Games B Games C Games

Section Starting Price Starting Price Starting Price

100 Center Glass $42 $40 $38

100 End Glass $39 $37 $35

100 Center Ice $32 $30 $28

100 Attack Zone $29 $27 $25

200 Center Ice $28 $26 $24

100 Value Zone $22 $21 $20

200 Corner Zone $20 $19 $18

100 End (127-103) $19 $18 $17

200 End Zone $18 $17 $16

Kinecta Value Zone $10 $10 $10

Amerks 2023-24 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $16 per game, are on-sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full Season, Half Season and Quarter Season Membership options are all available. Additionally, Amerks Flex Packs, consisting of either 16 or eight vouchers that can be used for any regular-season home game in any denomination, can be purchased for Best Available seating in designated areas.

Season Ticket Pricing Breakdown

Section Full Season (36 Games) Price Per Seat Game Half Season (18 Games) Price Per Seat Game Quarter Season (9 Games) Price Per Seat Game

100 Center Glass $35 Not available in half-season memberships. Not available in quarter-season memberships.

100 End Glass $31 Not available in half-season memberships. Not available in quarter-season memberships.

100 Center Ice $25 $27 $28

100 Attack Zone $21 $24 $25

200 Center Ice $20 $23 $24

100 Value Zone $18 $21 $22

200 Corner Zone $17 $20 $21

200 End Zone $16 $18 $19

For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to become a member today, visit www.amerks.com/memberships. Individual game tickets for the 2023-24 season can be purchased at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com or by phone by calling 585-454-5335.

Rochester begins its 68th American Hockey League season at home on Friday, Oct. 13 against the Bridgeport Islanders at The Blue Cross Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.