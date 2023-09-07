Admirals Announce Schedule Change

September 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team's game against the Chicago Wolves at Panther Arena originally schedule for Friday, December 22nd has been moved to Friday, February 9th at 7 pm.

The Admirals will open the regular season on the road in Chicago on October 14th before opening the home portion of their schedule one week later on Saturday, October 21st at 6 pm against the Texas Stars at Panther Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.