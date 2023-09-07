Admirals Announce Schedule Change
September 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team's game against the Chicago Wolves at Panther Arena originally schedule for Friday, December 22nd has been moved to Friday, February 9th at 7 pm.
The Admirals will open the regular season on the road in Chicago on October 14th before opening the home portion of their schedule one week later on Saturday, October 21st at 6 pm against the Texas Stars at Panther Arena.
