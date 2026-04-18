Coll and Flint Propel Pandas to a Win over Barons

Published on April 17, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - Third baseman Harold Coll went 2-4 with a homer and two runs scored, while rightfielder Tucker Flint finished with three singles, two RBI, two steals and a run as the Trash defeated the Birmingham Barons 7-4 Friday night at Toyota Field in front of 6,442 fans. The win evened the six-game series at two games apiece.

Rocket City started the scoring in the first inning. With two away, first baseman Ben Gobbel drew a walk, went to second on a hit by pitch, then scored on a double off the bat of leftfielder Raudi Rodriguez. The Trash Pandas extended the lead in the third when Coll belted his second homer of the year. It was a solo shot to left to give Rocket City a 2-0 lead.

Pitcher Jose Gonzalez got the start for Rocket City one week after turning in a sterling performance the previous Saturday at Knoxville. Again, Gonzalez shined by striking out six and walking none in six innings of work in garnering a no-decision.

His lone blemish was the fourth inning when he surrendered three on four hits. The Barons laced two solo homers in the inning from designated hitter Braden Montgomery (4) and first baseman Alec Makarewicz (1) to tie the game. Later, with two out, rightfielder Wilfred Veras singled, went to second on a stolen base, then scored on a RBI single from third baseman Andy Weber to give the Barons a 3-2 lead.

The Trash Pandas immediately tied the game with an unearned run in the bottom of the fourth. Flint led off with a single, stole second, then advanced to third on a wild pickoff attempt from Barons starting pitcher Shane Murphy. From there, shortstop Mac McCroskey rolled into a fielder's choice to tie the game at three.

Things stayed that way until the seventh when Rocket City sent eight men to the plate and scored three runs. Back-to-back walks from Barons reliever Eric Adler (L, 0-1) started the inning before a fly out from catcher Gustavo Campero allowed McCroskey to move from second to third. With runners at the corners and one out, Gobbel bounded a ball at third that was thrown in the dirt to home from Weber allowing McCroskey to score. Later in the inning, Rocket City loaded the bases with two away when Flint lobbed a two-run single into center to up the Trash Panda advantage to 6-3.

Rocket City added another run in the eighth as second baseman Nick Rodriguez doubled, then scored on an RBI single from Wade Meckler.

In the ninth, the Barons tried to mount a rally. Two singles preceded a sac fly to center from Veras to pull Birmingham to within three. After a bunt single from Weber put two men on base, Rocket City reliever Aneurys Zabala struck out leftfielder Adam Fogel. Shortstop Jordan Sprinkle walked to load the bases before centerfielder Samuel Zavala sent a deep drive to center that almost left the ballpark but was chased down by Meckler for the final out of the game.

Getting the win for Rocket City was reliever Najer Victor (W, 2-0) who tossed two scoreless innings of relief while allowing a hit and striking out three.

The Trash Pandas were outhit by the Barons 11-10. In addition to Coll and Flint, Meckler went 2-4 with two singles and an RBI. Birmingham got a 4-4 performance from Weber who doubled, singled three times and drove in a run. Montgomery finished 2-4 with his solo homer while Makarewicz went 2-4 with a solo dinger and two runs scored.

The Trash Pandas continue their homestand on Saturday with the Barons. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with righthander Bryce Osmond (0-1, 13.50 ERA) starting for the Trash Pandas against southpaw Jake Palisch (0-0, 4.70 ERA) for Birmingham. The game can be seen on WAAY-TV MORE 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, and heard on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2. The game will feature a postgame fireworks spectacular.







Southern League Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.