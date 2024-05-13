Cole Conn Named California League Player of the Week

May 13, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports catcher Cole Conn has been named the California League Player of the Week for May 7-May 12 Minor League Baseball announced early Monday Morning.

Conn has been one of the anchors in the Ports lineup so far for the 2024 season and had a breakout week on the road against the San Jose Giants at Excite Ballpark, including a go-ahead game winning grand slam in Saturday night's 7-6 win over the Giants

The former 2023 12th round pick out of the University of Illinois-Chicago slashed .417/.481/1.064 in six games against the Giants going 10-24 with two extra base hits and eight RBI. He finished first in RBI (8), tied for first in hits (10) and runs (6), and fourth in average (.417) during that span.

2024 is the first full season Conn has played after being drafted in 2023 and appearing in just 10 games at the Arizona Complex League. So far, Conn has provided stability for Stockton as the switch hitting catcher has excelled early hitting .282, a home run, and 20 RBI with a .435 on-base percentage, all of which are top four on the team.

The last Port to win the California League Player of the Week was Henry Bolte back in May of 2023. Conn joins Bolte, Denzel Clarke and Lawrence Butler as the only Ports to achieve the feat since 2021.

