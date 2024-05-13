Giants in Modesto to Begin 12-Game Road Trip

May 13, 2024 - California League (CalL)

SERIES SCHEDULE AND PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS:

Tuesday, May 14 7:05 PM SJ - Joe Whitman (0-2, 5.16) vs. MOD - Will Schomberg (3-1, 2.48)

Wednesday, May 15 4:05 PM SJ - Ubert Mejias (1-2, 5.13) vs. MOD - Elijah Dale (1-0, 2.36)

Thursday, May 16 7:05 PM SJ - Dylan Carmouche (1-1, 3.12) vs. MOD - Ashton Izzi (1-1, 2.70)

Friday, May 17 7:05 PM SJ - Will Bednar (1-0, 0.00) vs. MOD - Brody Hopkins (0-1, 3.97)

Saturday, May 18 6:05 PM SJ - Cale Lansville (0-3, 5.16) vs. MOD - Tyler Gough (2-1, 3.56)

Sunday, May 19 2:05 PM SJ - Joe Whitman (0-2, 5.16) vs. MOD - Will Schomberg (3-1, 2.48)

12-GAME ROAD TRIP BEGINS IN MODESTO: The San Jose Giants begin a 12-game, 13-day road trip when they travel to Modesto for a six-game series against the Nuts (Mariners affiliate) this week at John Thurman Field. The stretch matches the Giants' longest road trip of the season. San Jose dropped five of six games to Modesto at Excite Ballpark from April 16-21 in their only previous meeting this season. The Nuts outscored the Giants by a 44-18 margin during the six-game set. The two teams are scheduled to play 30 games against each other this season, 18 of which will come at John Thurman Field.

BROADCAST INFORMATION: The entire series in Modesto can be heard live on sjgiants.com with Joe Ritzo and Justin Allegri calling all of the action.

FIRST HALF MIDPOINT: Tuesday's series opener in Modesto will mark the midpoint of the 65-game first half for the Giants. San Jose enters the week with a .500 overall record (16-16). The Giants were 5-11 after suffering a second straight shutout loss in Fresno on April 24, but have posted an 11-5 record since.

WINNING HOMESTAND: The Giants notched a 7-5 record (4-2 vs. Lake Elsinore, 3-3 vs. Stockton) during their 12-game homestand over the last two weeks. It was San Jose's longest homestand of the season. During the homestand, the Giants averaged 5.2 runs per game and logged an impressive 3.26 team ERA. San Jose enjoyed a winning homestand despite having two games in which they were one out away from victory, but suffered heartbreaking losses (May 5 vs. Lake Elsinore - first game of doubleheader & May 11 vs. Stockton).

APRIL SHOWERS BRING MAY FLOWERS: After a slow start to the season offensively, the Giants have turned things around in the month of May. Through their first 11 games in May (6-5 record), San Jose is first in the California League in batting average (.262), first in doubles (21), second in runs scored (5.2 per game - Modesto leads at 6.7 runs/gm), second in OPS (.748) and second in home runs (6). The Giants hit only .231 as a team (sixth in league) and averaged 4.0 runs per contest (seventh in league) during April.

COX LEADS THE WAY: Jonah Cox has sparked the recent offensive turnaround for the Giants. Cox enters the week second in the California League in batting average (.346), first in stolen bases (20), fourth in hits (36) and fifth in on-base percentage (.456). Cox has reached base safely in 26 out of the 27 games he's played (only exception April 23 at Fresno - 14-game on base streak entering week). He went 10-for-21 (.476 AVG) against his former team Stockton last week with two triples & three RBI's. He finished the series versus the Ports with four straight multi-hit games.

TOUGH NUT TO CRACK: Since the start of the second half last season, the Giants are a dismal 2-17 against Modesto (includes playoffs). San Jose went 2-10 versus the Nuts in the second half last year before Modesto swept the Giants two-games-to-none in last September's North Division Series. Thus far in 2024, San Jose is 1-5 against the Nuts. At 23-8 overall, Modesto owns the best record in all of Minor League Baseball this season.

IMMACULATE INNING: Rehabbing San Francisco Giants pitcher Blake Snell twired an immaculate inning (three-strikeout inning on nine pitches) in the top of the first against Stockton last Sunday. It was part of a perfect outing for Snell that saw the 2023 NL Cy Young Award winner not allow a baserunner over his four innings of work (seven strikeouts). Snell's feat marked the second straight season that a San Jose pitcher threw an immaculate inning (Hayden Wynja, 5/13/23 vs. Lake Elsinore).

PITCHING SHINES: Since April 25, the Giants pitching staff owns a stellar 3.00 ERA (11-5 record). Prior to 4/25, San Jose had a 5.28 team ERA (5-11 record).

ELDRIDGE SURGING: 2023 first round draft pick Bryce Eldridge has enjoyed a recent surge at the plate for the Giants. Over his last five games, Eldridge is 9-for-20 (.450 AVG) with two doubles. The current hot streak has raised his season batting average from .182 to .253. Eldridge played his 50th career game as a professional last Saturday. For his career (51 games between the AZ Complex League & San Jose), Eldridge is batting .277/.364/.462 with eight home runs, 31 RBI's and an .826 OPS. Eldridge is currently ranked the #3 prospect in the San Francisco Giants organization according to MLB.com.

ROAD WARRIORS: The Giants embark on their two-week road trip with an impressive 8-3 record away from Excite Ballpark this season. San Jose has collected a pair of series wins (4-1 at Visalia, 4-2 at Fresno) to open their road schedule this year. The Giants boast a 2.71 ERA on the road compared to a 4.84 ERA at home (8-13 record).

ON DECK: Following the current series in Modesto, the Giants continue their road trip with a six-game set at Lake Elsinore (May 21-26). San Jose returns to Excite Ballpark on the Memorial Day holiday (Monday, May 27) to begin a six-game series against the Fresno Grizzlies.

California League Stories from May 13, 2024

