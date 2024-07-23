First-Place Giants Back Home Versus Nuts

GIANTS HOST NUTS THIS WEEK: The San Jose Giants are back at Excite Ballpark this week for a six-game series against the Modesto Nuts (Mariners affiliate). This series marks Modesto's final visit to the South Bay this season. The streaking Giants enter the week having won six games in a row and 14 out of their last 18.

BROADCAST INFORMATION: The entire series can be heard live on sjgiants.com with Joe Ritzo calling all of the action. A video feed through MiLB.TV will also be available.

ROAD DOMINANCE: The road team has dominated the season series between the Giants and Nuts this year winning 14 out of the 18 contests. The first half North Division champion Nuts won five of six games in San Jose during a series back in April before the Giants went 9-3 over two series' in Modesto in May and June respectively. San Jose owns an overall 10-8 edge in the season series. Following the current matchup, the Giants have one series remaining against the playoff-bound Nuts in the regular season - a six-game set in Modesto from August 20-25.

SWEEP: The Giants returned from the All-Star break last weekend in impressive fashion sweeping a three-game series against the host Fresno Grizzlies. It was San Jose's first series sweep of the season. The Giants outscored the Grizzlies by a whopping 21-1 margin during the three-game set. San Jose earned back-to-back 6-0 shutout wins last Friday and Saturday before a 9-1 triumph on Sunday to complete the sweep. The Giants hit .315 as a team and smacked five home runs during the three games. On the mound, San Jose pitching excelled as the staff did not surrender an extra-base hit or an earned run over 27 innings in the series.

Cesar Quintas homered twice in last weekend's series in Fresno STRONG SECOND HALF START: The Giants are off to a sizzling 18-6 start in the second half - the top record in the California League. San Jose's boasts a team ERA of 2.80 in the second half. The Giants are 11-4 at Excite Ballpark compared to a 7-2 mark on the road this half. San Jose has yet to lose a series in the second half and have just once dropped consecutive games (July 10-11).

SIX STRAIGHT SERIES WINS: The Giants earned their season-high sixth straight series victory when they swept Fresno last weekend. The current series win streak dates back to mid-June: 4-2 vs. Inland Empire (June 11-16), 4-2 at Modesto (June 18-23), 5-1 vs. Fresno (June 25-30), 4-2 vs/at Stockton (July 1-6), 4-2 vs. Visalia (July 9-14) & 3-0 at Fresno (July 19-21). During the run of six straight series victories, the Giants have posted a 24-9 record. The current streak of six consecutive series wins is the Giants' longest since the 2021 championship team had a stretch of seven straight series victories.

INSIDE THE RECORD: Since starting the season 5-11, the Giants have posted an excellent 50-23 (.685) record dating back to April 25. San Jose is 10-1-2 in their last 13 series' overall. The Giants finished June with a league-best 17-9 record after a 17-10 mark in May (10-11 April). San Jose is 11-4 thus far in July. The Giants' 29-12 road record this season is tops among all 120 full-season affiliates in Minor League Baseball. San Jose hasn't lost a series since dropping four of six games at Stockton from June 4-9. The Giants' last home series loss came against Modesto from April 16-21.

LEAGUE-LEADING PITCHING STAFF: The Giants enter the week with a league-best 3.48 team ERA. San Jose is attempting to lead the California League in ERA for a fourth consecutive season. The Giants have issued the second-fewest walks (3.6 per game) and allowed the second-fewest home runs (49 HR in 89 games) in the league. Individually, Dylan Carmouche, who is scheduled to start Wednesday's game this week, is tied for first in the Cal League in wins (8), second in ERA (2.85) and 10th in strikeouts (81 SO in 82 IP). Over his last four appearances (three starts), Carmouche is 4-0 with a 1.19 ERA (3 ER/22.2 IP). Shane Rademacher is also tied for third in the league in wins (7) and Ubert Mejias is eighth in ERA (4.03). Esmerlin Vinicio is 3-0 with a 1.08 ERA (3 ER/25 IP) in his five starts this season. Josh Bostick is tops on the staff and seventh in the league in strikeouts (82 SO in 69 1/3 IP). Over his last two appearances, Bostick has 13 strikeouts in eight innings with one run allowed. The Giants have fashioned a 1.33 ERA during their current six-game winning streak.

Charlie Szykowny is leading the California League with a .340 batting average SZYKOWNY SIZZLING: Third baseman Charlie Szykowny has been the hitting star for the Giants in recent weeks and is now leading the California League with a .340 batting average this season. In 54 games, Szykowny has collected 16 doubles, six triples, two home runs and 38 RBI's. His .910 OPS is also fourth-best in the league. Szykowny enters the week riding an eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 during the streak with 16 hits in 32 at-bats. Since the beginning of the second half, Szykowny is hitting .434 (33-for-76) with seven doubles, three triples, one homer and 18 RBI's in 20 games.

SURGING OFFENSE: After hitting a league-worst .225 in June, the Giants are batting .272 as a team in July - second in the California League (Modesto .274).

SCORE FOUR: The Giants are 49-11 (.817) this season when scoring four or more runs in a game compared to only 6-23 (.207) when scoring fewer than four runs.

ON DECK: Following the current series against Modesto, the Giants embark on a 12-game, 13-day Southern California road trip to Rancho Cucamonga (July 30-August 4) and Inland Empire (August 6-11). The series against the Quakes to begin the trip marks San Jose's first meeting of the season against the Dodgers affiliate. The Giants return to Excite Ballpark on Tuesday, August 13 for a six-game set against the Stockton Ports.

MODESTO NUTS (52-36, 11-13) at SAN JOSE GIANTS (55-34, 18-6)

The first-place Giants are off to an 18-6 start in the second half SERIES SCHEDULE & PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS:

Tuesday, July 23 6:30 PM SJ - Ubert Mejias (3-4, 4.03) vs. MOD - Ashton Izzi (6-4, 3.24)

Wednesday, July 24 1:00 PM SJ - Dylan Carmouche (8-1, 2.85) vs. MOD - Brody Hopkins (3-3, 3.13)

Thursday, July 25 6:30 PM SJ - Josh Bostick (0-7, 5.19) vs. MOD - Tyler Gough (6-2, 3.27)

Friday, July 26 7:00 PM SJ - Shane Rademacher (7-2, 3.12) vs. MOD - Pedro Da Costa Lemos (4-1, 3.19)

Saturday, July 27 6:00 PM SJ - Esmerlin Vinicio (6-0, 3.59) vs. MOD - Elijah Dale (4-5, 4.26)

Sunday, July 28 5:00 PM SJ - Ubert Mejias (3-4, 4.03) vs. MOD - Ashton Izzi (6-4, 3.24)

