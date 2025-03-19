San Jose Giants Announce Partnership with Verizon

March 19, 2025 - California League (CalL)

San Jose Giants News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants announced today that their Copa de la Diversion identity, the San Jose Churros, will be sponsored by Verizon 5G Home Internet for the 2025 season.

"The San Jose Churros have become an integral part of our organizations brand identity and emphasis for connection with the wider San Jose Community," said Matt Alongi, San Jose Giants (Churros) General Manager. "We're thrilled to have a partner like Verizon onboard to help create an unforgettable experience for our fans during the 2025 season."

MiLB's "Copa de la Diversión," or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. Following the 2024 season, the San Jose Giants were selected as the winner of MiLB's season-long event series, Copa de la Diversión, for the successful promotional campaign that saw an 11% gain in attendance while raising over $27,000 for local non-profits during the rebranded Churros games. In 2025, the San Jose Churros will take the field on the following dates:

April 26: Churros Clear Drawstring Backpack, sponsored by City of San Jose Environmental Services

May 31: Heliot Ramos Churros Bobblehead, sponsored by Verizon 5G Home Internet

June 14: Aloha Churros Shirt, sponsored by IBEW-332

July 19: "Churros Campeones" Replica Ring, sponsored by The Showroom at Rubenstein

August 2: Churros Puzzle

September 6: Barracuda Tigres Del Mar/San Jose Churros Crossover Giveaway

Fans interested in attending all six Dia de los Churros, presented by Verizon 5G Home Internet, can view our special Churros Ticket Packages.

The San Jose Giants 2025 Opening Night is Friday, April 8 at Excite Ballpark against the Visalia Rawhide. Ticket packages and groups are on sale now. For more information on Ticket Offers call 408.297.1435, visit the Excite Ballpark Box Office or log on to sjgiants.com.

