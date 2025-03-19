Fresno Grizzlies Announce Select 2025 Daily Specials

Fresno (CA) - The Fresno Grizzlies have unveiled a portion of their 2025 Daily Specials, aimed at providing fans with different ways to enjoy games throughout the season. With repeating specials on every game day, excluding Saturdays, fans can take advantage of discounts, bundles, and more.

2 for Tuesday, presented by Toyota - Join the Grizzlies and Toyota on $2 for Tuesdays! Every Tuesday home game, fans can grab 2-for-1 Field Box Tickets + 2 Maya Cinemas Family Day tickets, and take advantage of both $2 Sodas and $2 Novelty Ice Cream.

What a Deal Wednesday, presented by Island Water Park - What a Deal Wednesday, one of the team's most popular ticket packages, returns for 2025! Fans can get 2 reserve tickets, 2 Island Water Park Tickets (valid Mon-Thurs), 2 hot dogs, and 2 sodas - over a $120 value all for JUST $39!

Friday Night Fireworks - Each Friday home game at Chukchansi Park will be capped off by a spectacular fireworks display presented by a rotating lineup of local partners. Soon after the third out is made, fireworks will light up the sky in celebration of another great week of Grizzlies baseball.

Save Mart Sunday, presented by Save Mart - It pays to be a Save Mart customer! Fans can bring their Save Mart receipt or show the Save Mart app at the ticket office to get $5 off each ticket (up to 8 tickets). Kids also have the opportunity to run the bases post-game and even receive FREE ICE CREAM after running, presented by Producers Dairy.

Fans can purchase tickets for all announced Daily Specials now at FresnoGrizzlies.com/Specials or the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office. The Fresno Grizzlies will announce their Thursday Daily Special beer deal in the coming weeks on social media and FresnoGrizzlies.com.

