Battle of the Bay 2.0: San Jose Giants to Host Oakland Ballers

March 11, 2025 - California League (CalL)

San Jose, CA - On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, the San Jose Giants and the Oakland Ballers will write a new chapter in the storied history of Bay Area baseball matchups. Coined as "Battle of the Bay 2.0", the two organizations will play an exhibition game at San Jose's Excite Ballpark as part of the Giants' Minor League Spring Training schedule with first pitch at 6 PM on April 2.

Tickets are now on sale at sjgiants.com with broadcast details to be announced in the coming weeks.

"The Battle of the Bay 2.0 at its core is a celebration of the Bay Area baseball fan and the history of baseball in this region," said San Jose Giants President, Ben Taylor. "Providing fans the opportunity to enjoy this first-of-its-kind matchup, while giving young developing players the chance to play in front of an energized Excite Ballpark crowd is going to be an unforgettable experience. It is my sincere hope that alongside the Ballers this is the beginning of a new, annual baseball tradition for our region."

History will be written at the formerly known Municipal Stadium which opened in 1942, as the matchup represents the first time an Affiliated Franchise (San Jose Giants) takes on an MLB Partner League team (Oakland Ballers). Both teams are coming off trips to their respective league postseasons in 2024, with RHP Elijah Pleasants spending time on both rosters after the San Francisco Giants signed Pleasants from the Ballers in June and assigned him to San Jose.

"This history-making Battle of the Bay 2.0 exhibition will help grow the game in our region and shine a light on the up-and-coming players in our respective organizations," said Ballers EVP of Baseball Operations Don Wakamatsu. "The Ballers are committed to developing homegrown talent and cultivating baseball excellence in Oakland and the greater Bay Area and we appreciate Major League Baseball and the Pioneer Baseball League for coming together to make this happen."

Roster information for both teams will be announced in the days leading up to the event, as well as contests and promotions between the two organizations to allow fans to engage in the fun prior to and during the game. The contest will be a nine (9) inning game and be played using standard MLB rules and guidelines.

"On behalf of the Pioneer Baseball League, I am thrilled to have our Oakland Ballers take on the San Jose Giants in a pre-season exhibition game," said Pioneer League President Michael Shapiro. "In the grand tradition of the Bay Bridge Series, this game affords two great cities - San Jose and Oakland - the opportunity to celebrate the joy of minor league baseball in the Bay Area."

Following the exhibition against the Ballers, the San Jose Giants 2025 Opening Night is set for Tuesday, April 8 at Excite Ballpark against the Visalia Rawhide. For more information on Tickets call 408.297.1435, visit the Excite Ballpark Box Office or log on to sjgiants.com.

